Former porn actress talks about the reality of the sex industry: ‘I still have traumas today’

Vanessa Danieli, like many other women, joined the pornography industry out of necessity. Fortunately, the influencer managed to get out of her career as a porn actress, but she still carries with her the weight of the choice she made when she was 21 years old.

Nowadays Vanessa invests in her career as a digital influencer in the geek world, talking about games and everything that involves pop culture. “To this day I am crucified for having been a porn actress. To this day I deal with haters, nasty comments and prejudice. But all of this doesn’t affect me, I remain firm in my intentions, investing in my career and experiencing a very different phase,” said the influencer in an interview with UOL.

“I entered out of necessity and I regret it a lot. Everything there on set was not set up as promised, it was homemade, without a copy of the contract, tiring and very forced scenes, everything was suffering, it was a very difficult phase. I still have traumas today. The idea for the book came precisely to alert other women”, she explained, who intends to launch an autobiography.

“I’m still criticized. First I was a target because I had gotten into porn, then because I left and had no right to a dignified life, a ‘normal’ life, such as getting married, having a family and another job. People are cruel and hypocritical. Today, I do psychiatric treatment so I don’t freak out, this thing of being part of porn is heavy and generates a lot of frustration, because people glamorize pornography and don’t think about trafficking and sexual exploitation. I thought about suicide many times because I couldn’t handle the pressure,” she said.

Currently, Vanessa is married, a marketing student and works at an advertising agency, in addition to creating content about what she likes. “Today I am against adult films because they are harmful in different ways, such as interfering with people’s self-esteem, interfering in the first relationships of boys and girls who start dating. The industry shows a distorted situation, sex is no longer healthy”, he added.

