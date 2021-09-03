Former porn star says scenes are ‘forced’ and ‘everything was suffering’ | Behavior

Reproduction/Instagram Vanessa Danieli left the porn industry and now works in marketing and as a youtuber

When she was 21 years old, Vanessa Danieli entered the pornography industry because she was struggling financially. Five years ago, she quit her job as a porn actress and today she criticizes what she experienced on film sets and tries to warn other women not to fall into the same path as her.

“I went in out of necessity and I regret it a lot. Everything there on the set was not set up as promised, it was homemade, without a copy of the contract, tiring and very forced scenes, everything was suffering, it was a very difficult phase. I still have traumas today”, says in an interview with Uol.

Vanessa is going to release a book in which she talks about her experience as a porn actress and wants to alert people about what goes on behind the scenes. She also says that she still suffers a lot of prejudice for having had this profession. Today, she is married and works for an influential marketing advertising agency and is also a YouTuber in the geek following.

“First I was targeted because I had gone into porn, then because I left and had no right to a decent life, a ‘normal’ life, such as getting married, having a family and having another job. People are cruel and hypocritical. Today, I do psychiatric treatment so I don’t freak out, this thing of being part of porn is heavy and generates a lot of frustration, because people glamorize pornography and don’t think about trafficking and sexual exploitation. I often thought about suicide because I couldn’t handle the pressure.” , account.

“Today I am against adult movies because they are harmful in different ways, such as interfering with people’s self-esteem, interfering in the first relationships of boys and girls who start dating. The industry shows a distorted situation, sex is no longer healthy”, finishes Vanessa Danieli.