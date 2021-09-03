From action to drama, theaters have “After 3”, “Shang-chi” and “Dog Patrol” – Fun

See which releases of the week for those who want to enjoy a movie this Thursday

“After – After the Misunderstanding” is one of the releases this Thursday. (Photo: Movie Playback)

The weekend is a release for all styles, such as “After – After the Misunderstanding”, the third film in the franchise inspired by the popular work of Anna Todd, which promises to bring more drama into the lives of Tessa and Hardin. There’s also action with “Shang-chi and the Legend of 10 Rings” and a movie for kids with the release of “Pol Patrol”.

After – After the Mismatch – Although the love story between Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) has gone through many complications, this time around, the problem is more complex than ever. Now that Tessa has made one of the most important decisions of her life, everything has completely changed. The secrets that come to light about their families put their relationship and their future together at risk. Although the young woman knows that Hardin loves her, they are both surrounded by jealousy, hatred and forgiveness. Will the love between the two be enough to sustain their relationship?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we follow the story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Chinese man who was raised by his father in seclusion so that he could fully focus on being a martial arts master. However, when he has the chance to make contact with the rest of the world for the first time, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be, having to rebel and chart his own path.

Dog Patrol – The Movie is a Nickelodeon and Spin Master production in partnership with Paramount Pictures. The film follows a group of talking dogs that use specialized equipment to investigate and solve crimes, avoiding disasters in the small town where they live.

See the schedule:

AFTER – AFTER THE Mismatch

UCI – 1:50 pm, 4:10 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:50 pm (Dubbed)

UCI – 1:50 pm, 4:10 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:50 pm (Dubbed) Cinemark – 4:20 pm and 6:50 pm (Dubbed)

Cinépolis – 9:15 pm (Dubbed)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS

UCI – 1:00 pm 3:50 pm 6:40 pm 9:30 pm (Dubbed) / 4:20 pm and 10:00 pm (Subtitled)

Cinemark – 3:15 pm, 6:15 pm and 8:00 pm (Subtitled) / 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm (Dubbed)

Cinepolis – 8:30 pm (Subtitled) / 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm, 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm (Dubbed )

CANINE PATROL – THE MOVIE

Cinépolis – 13:00 (Dubbed)

See other schedules on the websites of Cinemark, Cinépolis and UCI.

