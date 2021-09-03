Fux warns citizens of the consequences of their actions on September 7th

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, said this Thursday (2), in a statement in the plenary, that the Court “waits” that, in the manifestations called for next September 7, citizens act ” with a sense of civic responsibility, institutional respect, and aware of the legal consequences of their acts, regardless of the political-ideological position they hold”.

“In a democratic environment, public demonstrations are peaceful; in turn, freedom of expression does not involve violence and threats. The exercise of our citizenship presupposes respect for the integrity of democratic institutions and their members, according to the lesson bequeathed by Martin Luther King Jr : ‘peace will never be maintained by force; it can only be obtained through mutual understanding,'” he then stated.

The speech, filled with declarations in defense of democracy and read at the beginning of the session, implicitly echoes a growing understanding among ministers of not tolerating any demonstration in favor of an institutional rupture, as preached by some of the supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro , which, in turn, has repeatedly accused the STF of interfering with the government.

An article published last Sunday (29), in which Minister Ricardo Lewandowski recalled that the Constitution establishes as an unbailable and imprescriptible crime, “the action of armed groups, civil and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic state”. He also cited articles from the new chapter of the Penal Code, which replaced the National Security Law, which provides for “severe penalties, aggravated if violence is used” for acts that could impede or restrict the exercise of constitutional powers. For the minister, the eventual summoning of the Armed Forces for this purpose “does not exclude culpability” and military personnel who followed “an manifestly criminal act” could also be punished.

In this Thursday’s speech, Fux also said that “despite all our differences of opinion, different political ideologies, different national projects, we Brazilian citizens are united in a fundamental point: the love for Brazil and the pride for what we build as a nation”. “Be it in moments of storm or in moments of calm, the good of the country is guaranteed with strict compliance with the Federal Constitution”, he said, adding, at the end, that the Supreme “continues to be attentive and vigilant, on this 7th of September, in for the democratic fullness of Brazil”.

At the beginning, he stated that, almost two centuries after independence, the country had reached “institutional maturity” and that Brazil “is one of the largest constitutional democracies in the world and we want us to be recognized in this way by the international community”. He recognized the importance of “dissension” within society and “constructive criticism” for “institutional improvement”, but noted that “destructive criticism, in turn, unduly undermines people’s confidence in the country’s institutions.”

At no time did Fux mention Bolsonaro and his supporters, who accuse the Court of persecution. In recent months, he has raised the tone of criticism of the court, insinuating that part of the ministers would participate in a plot to defraud the electronic voting system in next year’s election dispute. The objective would be to give the victory to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose ineligibility was annulled by the STF itself this year. He even suggested that he would not accept defeat in an election without the printed vote, a proposal that was rejected by Congress.

Fux said that Brazilian democracy “was neither inherited nor granted to us, but courageously conquered”. “The path to the stability of Brazilian democracy was neither easy nor immediate. For this reason, there is a current voice in the streets that, in the current court, the Brazilian people would never accept setbacks!”, said the president of the STF.

The full statement

“The date of September 7th is approaching and, as President of the Supreme Court, a word of respect for national democracy and the demonstrations scheduled for the holiday celebrating the independence of Brazil is imposed.

The historical formation of Brazil, as a people and as a nation, consists of a complex narrative, permeated by effort, sweat and struggles. The declaration of independence, on September 7, 1822, was not just a solitary cry on the banks of the Ipiranga, but the result of a succession of courageous acts undertaken by countless Brazilians, many of whom donated their lives to build the country.

Almost two centuries later, after a challenging political journey that bequeathed us institutional maturity, today we are, without a doubt, one of the largest constitutional democracies in the world and we want to be recognized in this way by the international community.

We boast a monumental catalog of fundamental civil, political and social rights, in addition to having strong, republican and fully functioning institutions. Above all, we are internationally recognized for our political, cultural and religious pluralism, which characterizes the Brazilian people.

However, let us not forget that no people build their identity without dissent and no nation achieves prosperity without debates about the performance of its governments and its institutions.

Constructive criticism provokes reflections, reveals new points of view and invites institutional improvement. On the other hand, destructive criticism, in turn, unduly undermines people’s trust in the country’s institutions.

That is why the population’s active and orderly posture in favor of its social, political and ideological agendas is a commendable manifestation because it is synonymous with democratic health and civic engagement.

On the other hand, as a collective heritage, our democracy awakens the sense of responsibility of all Brazilians, who must reaffirm it at all times in their lives. After all, our democracy was neither inherited nor granted to us, but courageously conquered.

We are eyewitnesses that the path to the stability of Brazilian democracy was neither easy nor immediate.

For this reason, it is a current voice in the streets that, in the current court, the Brazilian people would never accept setbacks!

More than 30 years ago, our citizens expressed their desire for democracy. And this desire remains alive and permeates the

national commitment in favor of public debates, all of them permeated by republican ideals.

The Federal Supreme Court has been a staunch defender of public freedoms, as shown, for example, by the court decisions that ensured the holding of various public demonstrations in historical moments in the country; as well as declared the nullity of court decisions that impeded the free political-electoral manifestation in public universities.

We know that public liberties are not benefits granted by the State or by its rulers, but historical victories for Brazilian citizens, who are expected to take care of their own fundamental rights.

For this reason, this Supreme Court – major guardian of the Constitution and arbitrator of the Federation – awaits that citizens will act in their manifestations with a sense of civic responsibility, institutional respect, and aware of the legal consequences of their acts, regardless of the political-ideological position that boast.

In a democratic environment, public demonstrations are peaceful; in turn, freedom of expression does not involve violence and threats. The exercise of our citizenship presupposes respect for the integrity of democratic institutions and their members, according to the lesson bequeathed by Martin Luther King Jr: “peace will never be maintained by force; it can only be obtained through mutual understanding”.

Despite all our differences of opinion, different political ideologies, different national projects, we Brazilian citizens are united in a fundamental point: love for Brazil and pride in what we have built as a nation.

Whether in moments of storm or calm, the good of the country is guaranteed with strict compliance with the Federal Constitution. To this mission, we, the Supreme Court, magistrates, judges of the Constitution, will never renounce respect for the Charter.

The Federal Supreme Court – a century-old institution and heritage of the Brazilian people – remains attentive and vigilant, this September 7th, in favor of the democratic plenitude of Brazil.”