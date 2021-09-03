Gabriel Leone says Secret Truths designed it and delivers difficult episode after soap opera

Gabriel Leone, the interpreter of William in secret truths, said the novel projected his career. The actor also recalled an episode in which he barely managed to circulate during Rock In Rio at the time the soap opera was aired.

The actor was pleased to learn that the plot would be rerun by Globo. “I was very happy with the opportunity to review this work that gave me so much joy, so many friends, that opened so many doors for me. Due to the repercussion it had at the time, I’m sure the public was also eager to see it again”, he said.

“Gui is a tomboy, an inconsequential playboy, but he has a maturation arc in the plot. He starts out being the king of the school, of the group, hesitates ugly with Angel, but ends up falling in love with her and regretting his own attitudes.

I spent time in São Paulo listening to the accent and behavior of young people with a reality close to his. I also studied about seduction, a lot used by the character at the beginning of the plot”, said Gabriel, who considered the accent from São Paulo as the main challenge of the telenovela.

Novel that designed Gabriel Leone

The actor commented on how the plot of Walcyr Carrasco marked your career. “The success of Secret Truths projected, in a way, all of us young people who were there. Some scenes I did, especially dramatic ones, had a very positive response from the audience and critics”, he stated.

Friendship behind the scenes

About the recording period, he revealed that he befriended Rodrigo Lombardi, who lived Alex.

“We had a long preparation, for months, within the nuclei. That’s why the school at school was pure fun, filming and living together on a day-to-day basis. In addition, in this work I made one of my best friends to date, Rodrigo Lombardi”, said.

hard episode

Gabriel confessed that he was frequently approached by the public on the street and recalled an episode. “Very. A remarkable day for me was our trip to Rock in Rio after the end. It was difficult to move for the event in a few moments”, reported.

The actor also spoke about the success of the telenovela in 2015 and how he believes the audience will be received at the rerun. “Walcyr builds plots and creates hooks like no one else.. In addition to the team headed by Maurinho who built in an elegant, striking fashion that universe of fashion. I think it’s likely that the audience will vibrate in a similar way to the time, even though they know what’s going to happen. The situations are very tense“, he pointed out.

Gabriel Leone said he has been watching a rerun of Secret Truths and currently sees the character in the plot as an important part of his career. “I have great affection for this work and I look at him today as a very important step in my career“, he said.