Galvão doesn’t save on the bugle in the team’s bad game against Chile – 03/09/2021

In the Brazilian team’s first game after Copa América, Galvão Bueno didn’t skimp on the horn during the broadcast of the match against Chile, in Santiago, for the Qualifiers. Brazil won, it’s true, but the result was unable to dispel the narrator’s criticisms – which ranged from the casting to Neymar’s behavior in the final stretch.

Galvão shared the Globo broadcast with commentators Roger Flores and Casagrande. In a match with changes forced by the absence of English football players, there were requests for Hulk and Guilherme Arana.

“Tite, the Hulk is breaking down in Brazilian football and he’s not playing. What did you call him for?”, asked Galvão.

With the bad performance of the selection in the first half, the Globo narrator even said that “a tie was a profit” and, shortly thereafter, he showed incredulity in relation to a quick change of players right after the break.

“I don’t believe Tite is going to change players at the start of the second half. It’s not really his style. Let’s see…”, he said.

Galvão “burned his tongue” because Tite put Everton Ribeiro and Gerson to the beginning of the final stage. And it worked, because Brazil improved enough to score the goal, precisely with Everton Ribeiro.

Neymar’s performance was the game’s negative highlight. Galvão pondered that, in relation to the PSG star, “the pre-season wasn’t like that, right?”, indicating that he was out of shape.

But a live debate erupted over what to do with Neymar. Roger and Casagrande defended the replacement of shirt 10. Galvão amended:

“Taking out Neymar on the microphone is easy. Taking Neymar out there as a coach is more difficult.”

Globo’s narrator also lost patience with the behavior of the Chilean players, especially in the final stretch of the match. At that point, Vidal had already collapsed in the area asking for a penalty from Marquinhos.

“Look how they’re going after the referee. I’m talking. I told you so! I’ve been on this road for a long time, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been to Chile. 40 minutes, so losing at home, they’re really rioting.” , he said.

Moments after the final whistle, with the atmosphere still tense on the field, there was a concern about Neymar’s behavior. The number 10 shirt argued with Vidal and defender Maripán. The national team’s security guard even pulled Neymar off the cake, but received a push.

“Neymar doesn’t have to argue with anyone at this hour. Hey, Tite. Take Neymar out. He’ll get a red card, he’ll be in the Chilean pile. Argentina,” said Galvão.

The broadcast ended with a certain climate of relief for the Brazilian victory, to the point that Galvão Bueno repeated the slogan “it’s in crisis, call Chile”, even in a tangled game.