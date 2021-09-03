Game of Goiás in Serie B has time change; see details

The game between Goiás Esporte Clube and CRB, for the 23rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, underwent another change. First, the departure was scheduled for the next 10th of September, a Friday, at 7pm. But, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had changed it to the following day, on Saturday (11/9), at 7 pm.

Read also: Featured from Goiás, Nicolas defines Série B as “treacherous”

Now, according to a request from Grupo Globo, the broadcaster that holds the rights to broadcast the games, CRB and Goiás will play later at Rei Pelé (AL), at 9 pm.

Galo and Verdão are prominent in Serie B campaigns, making their presence felt in the G-4 of the competition. If Goiás beats Cruzeiro in this round, the game will place runners-up and 3rd place, with 41 and 40 points, respectively.

In the 1st round, Goiás beat the CRB at the Haile Pinheiro Stadium by 1-0, with a goal by Bruno Mezenga. So, remember:

CRB and Goiás face off on September 11, at 9 pm, at Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió. The match will be broadcast by Sagres, on Rádio Sagres 730, on Sagres TV or on the Sagres App, available for Android and iOS.

Junior Kamenach is an intern at the Sagres Communication System, in partnership with IPHAC and the UniAraguaia College, under the supervision of the sports coordinator Charlie Pereira.