Gerdau studies anticipating dividend after income tax reform and preparing for water crisis – Money Times

Executives of Gerdau (GGBR4) signaled on Thursday that they may anticipate the payment of dividends to shareholders referring to 2021, after the Chamber of Deputies approve the reform of the Income tax, establishing taxation of dividends and ending the interest on equity (JCP) mechanism.

“We can anticipate this year’s dividends initially expected to be paid in March,” said Gerdau investor relations director Harley Scardoelli.

But the executive said that the dividend distribution rate should remain at around 30% for the time being, when asked if he was considering raising this amount, given the recent high cash generation.

Scardoelli highlighted the goal of reducing the gross debt, from 16 billion to 12 billion reais, and mentioned the possibility of opening a share buyback program.

In an annual meeting with investors, held virtually, members of the administration also said that the steelmaker is prepared for “the worst-case scenario” of an energy crisis in the country.

“Gerdau can reorganize production from one region to another in the country if necessary, given its geographic diversification in Brazil,” said the vice president of Gerdau Aço Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, Marcos Faraco, mentioning that the Ouro Branco (MG) unit generates up to 70% of the energy consumed.

Faraco also revealed that the company is evaluating whether it will participate in the federal government’s program, which will give incentives to companies that reduce energy consumption.

Steel Market

Gerdau administrators said that the demand for steels flat and long products remains healthy in Brazil, with the order backlog at high levels, a scenario that should be maintained over the next few quarters.

He cited civil construction in a high cycle since May 2020 and that the infrastructure sector is recovering and projects an acceleration to 2022.

In addition, he mentioned heated demand in the industry, with renewable energy projects. As a result, he predicted that prices should remain stable around current levels in the near term.

The president of Gerdau Aços Longos North America, Chia Yuan Wang, said that the fundamentals of the long steel market remained solid, with the order backlog remaining at around three months, longer than usual, with delivery times extended suggesting strength of demand.

In addition, inventories remain at historically low levels, which may keep steel spreads above the historical average in the coming quarters.

In a report, the team of Bradesco BBI assessed that the company’s messages were positive, considering that the fundamentals of the steel market in the coming quarters, especially in Brazil and the US, will remain healthy.