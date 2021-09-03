Germany debuts 11th coach in its history, marks that Brazil and other giants ‘exploded’ some time ago

A new era begins in Germany this Thursday (2). Something that, being so rare, deserves a special mention.

champion of all for Bayern Munchen, Hansi Flick debuts in charge of the national team at 15:45 (GMT), against Liechtenstein, away from home, for the fourth round of the qualifiers. world Cup of 2022.

And it’s not just any start to work: at 56, Flick will be just the 11th man to lead the four-time world champion in her history, a brand so unusual that no major team, club or national team, boasts.

The first coach of the German national team was Otto Nerz, in 1926. First, because, before him, recruiting and choosing players was the job of managers, not of a specific commander.

Since then, they have worked for the bank: Sepp Herberger (1936 to 1964), Helmut Schön (1964 to 1978), Jupp Derwall (1978 to 1984), Franz Beckenbauer (1984 to 1990), Berti Vogts (1990 to 1998), Erich Ribbeck ( 1998 to 2000), Rudi Völler (2000 to 2004), Jürgen Klinsmann (2004 to 2006) and Joachim Löw (2006 to 2021), for whom Flick assisted until the 2014 world title.

Hansi Flick, Germany coach, leads training before his debut Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Having so few technicians is really unique to Germany. The closest is England, with 16 different names at the helm of the country since 1946. The other world champion teams have already “exploded” the barrier long ago. O Brazil is an example, if not, of high turnover.

Tite is the 58th coach of the CBF team – names like Telê Santana, Carlos Alberto Parreira or Luiz Felipe Scolari, with more than one passage, are counted more than once in the survey. Eleven technicians, which Germany has throughout history, is what Brazil has had since Paulo Roberto Falcão, in 1990.

Spain, with 54, and Uruguay, with 52, are other examples of selections that are very technical. THE Argentina, in turn, has had 11 different commanders since the 1994 World Cup, while Roberto Mancini is Italy’s 11th coach since 1991.

If the comparison is with clubs, the abyss is even greater. In Brazilian football alone, the club that changed the least in the last decade was the Guild, which, from 2011 until today, had exactly 11 technicians. And that’s because Renato Gaúcho spent half a decade there.

Corinthians, palm trees and saints had this same number since 2014, a year before Fluminense and São Paulo and two before Atlético-MG, cruise, Flamengo and International. O Botafogo is the “champion” of the list: 11 coaches in the last three seasons.

The one who comes closest to the German feat is the English duo formed by Liverpool, with 22 technicians throughout history, and Manchester United, with 25. The red devils, of course, benefit from the fact that Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson spend 51 years together on the bench.

For all that, it is to be expected that Flick will gain some time to develop his work, but, as the world of football is full of surprises, it doesn’t hurt to start the work with a convincing victory soon, even to rehabilitate the German national team, third placed in Group J, behind Armenia and Northern Macedonia.