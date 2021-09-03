Gerson celebrates debut for the national team and looks for chance as a starter against Argentina: “I’m prepared” | Brazilian Team

After the match, Gerson said he felt comfortable with the hopscotch and celebrated his first opportunity.

– First, I thank God. I’m very happy to be able to wear the national team’s shirt for the first time, even more in a difficult game, with victory, I’m happy for that and I hope to continue – said the player.

– I felt comfortable, but of course it still has to improve, to always be improving, we are never 100%, it has to be focused, to always improve – he added.

The team returns to the field on Sunday, when they play a derby against Argentina, at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Asked about the possibility of starting this game, the midfielder said:

– I have to think about continuing to work. If it’s going to be, I’m prepared. Otherwise, I’ll keep working hard, because whoever is playing has quality.

The match between Brazil and Argentina is valid for the sixth round of the qualifiers and should have been played in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finalists of the last Copa America, the teams occupy the top positions in the Qualifiers. Brazil is the leader, with 21 points and 100% success. Argentina occupies the second place, with 15.