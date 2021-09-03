‘Get me out of here’ · TV News

Joseph (Juliano Laham) will scream in terror when he is buried alive by the brothers in Genesis. Simeon (Igor Cotrim) will encourage family members to make the young man disappear by throwing him into an empty cistern to rot to death. He’ll still be amused to hear Rachel’s firstborn (Gisele Tigre) beg for her mercy. “Get me out of here”, will plead the protagonist of the Bible soap opera on Record.

Lucifer (Igor Rickli), of course, is behind the tragedy in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. The prince of darkness provoked Reuben (Philip Cunha) by disguising himself as a traveler and claiming that, throughout Canaan, everyone already knows that the boy was chosen as “firstborn” by Israel itself (Petronio Gontijo).

Simeon, who has already proven not to have an ounce of character, will add more fuel to the fire. “This is our opportunity to put an end to this problem once and for all,” he will reveal as he sees Juliano Laham’s character approaching the family herds.

Full of lip service, the rogue will further stir up the brothers’ revolt. “Pay attention. There’s no way. The father is going to make José the leader of everything. There’s nothing we or you can do. The only way is if we get rid of him. We can kill him and throw him away. in one of the camp’s cisterns,” he will suggest.

Reuben, however, did not have the courage to shed his own family’s blood. “We can’t do that. Let’s just teach José a lesson that he’ll never forget. We’ll take him and throw him into that cistern. Think with me. A few days inside and he’ll learn who he has to respect”, he will argue the lover of Bila (Patricia França).

From a distance, Lucifer will watch Israel’s “darling” be dragged violently by the other heirs and thrown into the bottom of a well. The devil will even perform a macabre dance to the sound of your screams in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (3).

Joseph will be badly hurt during the fall and will barely be able to get up to escape his brothers’ deadly prank. “Please get me out of here,” he’ll yell, with scratches on his face and bruises all over his body.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

