Gil do Vigor posted a photo with PhD colleagues in the US and talks about experience: ‘Alegria’ – Zoeira

Gil of Vigor, ex-BBB 21, published updates of his new phase of life living in U.S, where are you doing PhD at the University of California at Davis. This Thursday (2), he posted a photo with classmates.

In the stories, Gil talked about his experience in the US and defined the moment as “joy”. The Pernambuco native already has his university card and has also attended classes.

“God’s bless”

The economist told a little about his routine and said that “it is delicious”. He also cited the relationship with the English language.

“[…] Apart from speaking English, which is a godsend. I thought I wouldn’t make it, but God is blessing. Of course I have an accent and they ask me to repeat it, but it’s all flowing. A joy,” he commented.

This Thursday night, Gil published amusing stories riding a bicycle: “Guys, the servant’s victory, look at this electronic bicycle”.

Dream

Gil arrived in the US last Sunday (29), and made a emotional publication on Instagram: “Running up my loves and never give up on your dreams”.

“My first record here in San Francisco and I obviously want to share all my happiness with you! From now on it’s just new stuff and I’ll show you everything, I don’t have to,” he said.