Gil do Vigor thanks Lula for study opportunities: “I’m in love”

Gil do Vigor made a special appearance in the program Triangulando, also by former BBC Thelma Assis, together with former president Lula, and took the opportunity to thank the politician for the influence he had on his education.

“I came from a public school, today I’m on a PhD, this would never have been possible if someone hadn’t understood back there the importance of bringing the poor to where they should be. I am extremely passionate and grateful for President Lula’s government, who thought about who needed it”, said the economist, who recently moved to California, United States to pursue his PhD and, therefore, participated in the interview via video call.

Thelminha also gave her report. The BBB20 champion graduated in medicine at PUC thanks to Prouni, a federal program created by the PT government. “I received a letter and it said that I had been awarded 100% to study medicine at PUC. At that time, the monthly fee was R$ 3.5 thousand and I couldn’t go through the door. I understand that it’s an obligation of the state, it’s not a favor, but I can’t help but be grateful. If I’m here today, looking into your eyes, somehow I received an opportunity back there”, said the doctor.

In response, Lula thanked Gil and Thelma for their reports and criticized the current president of the Republic. “When I see you [Thelma], and I see our comrade Gil, I am proud, because, Gil, the country is not broken, this government is the one that is breaking the country. But graduate and come back to help the policy of solidarity and fraternity”, he asked.