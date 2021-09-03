Gil do Vigor tours the house where he lives in the United States

Gil do Vigor recorded for Instagram followers a tour by the house where he lives in California, in the United States, for his PhD.
As he says, it is the servant’s victory! The house has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, heater and air conditioning. To get around the city, the economist bought a $4,000 bicycle (about R$21,000) — and a powerful lock to protect it!
Check out the images:
Gil do Vigor tours the house where he will live in the United States
1 / 17
Directly from California, Gil do Vigor recorded a tour of the house he shares with three other students
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 17
He started at the desk in his new room, from where he records “Tá Lascado”, his painting on the Ana Maria Braga program
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 17
He has lighting equipment for the recordings, books and a special lock for his new bicycle, which cost no less than US$4,000 (about R$21,000).
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 17
The bike is automatic and faster than a normal bike. As a good Brazilian, Gil has already protected himself against theft with the special padlock!
Reproduction/Instagram
5 / 17
For now, Gil is sleeping on a mattress on the floor, but he has already announced that he plans to buy a bed soon
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 17
The ex-BBB showed his closet full and warned: he didn’t buy anything that’s there! won everything after the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 17
There are so many clothes that not everything fit on the hangers, he had to leave a part of the clothes on top of the closet
Reproduction/Instagram
8 / 17
Then Gil showed the bathroom with his beauty products already in the sink
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 17
The house also has a gas bath and shower.
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 17
Gil showed that the house has heating and air conditioning and revealed a fear: “There’s a fear of this blowing up, for God’s sake…”
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 17
The entire floor of the house is carpeted. Gil showed the common area, which will still be furnished by the residents
Reproduction/Instagram
12 / 17
The space has divisions and will be where students will live during their PhD
Reproduction/Instagram
13 / 17
Gil also showed the kitchen, equipped with cabinets, microwave, refrigerator and stove
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 17
Gil pointed to a pitcher of water on the bench and explained that the object already filters tap water.
Reproduction/Instagram
15 / 17
The economist remembered his mother when he showed the stove: “Mother would love it”
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 17
On the porch, he filmed the neighbors’ houses: “I hope they don’t kick me out or want to kill me because I’m showing other people’s houses”
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 17
The house has a swimming pool and jacuzzi! Gil was impressed: “It’s very United States, guys!”