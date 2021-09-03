Gil do Vigor tours the house where he lives in the United States

Gil do Vigor recorded for Instagram followers a tour by the house where he lives in California, in the United States, for his PhD.

As he says, it is the servant’s victory! The house has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, heater and air conditioning. To get around the city, the economist bought a $4,000 bicycle (about R$21,000) — and a powerful lock to protect it!

Check out the images:

Gil do Vigor tours the house where he will live in the United States