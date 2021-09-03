Gil do Vigor tours the house where he lives in the United States

Gil do Vigor recorded for Instagram followers a tour by the house where he lives in California, in the United States, for his PhD.

As he says, it is the servant’s victory! The house has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, heater and air conditioning. To get around the city, the economist bought a $4,000 bicycle (about R$21,000) — and a powerful lock to protect it!

Gil do Vigor tours his home in the USA

Directly from California, Gil do Vigor recorded a tour of the house he shares with three other students

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

He started at the desk in his new room, from where he records “Tá Lascado”, his painting on the Ana Maria Braga program

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

He has lighting equipment for the recordings, books and a special lock for his new bicycle, which cost no less than US$4,000 (about R$21,000).

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The bike is automatic and faster than a normal bike. As a good Brazilian, Gil has already protected himself against theft with the special padlock!

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

For now, Gil is sleeping on a mattress on the floor, but he has already announced that he plans to buy a bed soon

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The ex-BBB showed his closet full and warned: he didn’t buy anything that’s there! won everything after the reality show

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

There are so many clothes that not everything fit on the hangers, he had to leave a part of the clothes on top of the closet

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

Then Gil showed the bathroom with his beauty products already in the sink

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The house also has a gas bath and shower.

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

Gil showed that the house has heating and air conditioning and revealed a fear: “There’s a fear of this blowing up, for God’s sake…”

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The entire floor of the house is carpeted. Gil showed the common area, which will still be furnished by the residents

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The space has divisions and will be where students will live during their PhD

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

Gil also showed the kitchen, equipped with cabinets, microwave, refrigerator and stove

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

Gil pointed to a pitcher of water on the bench and explained that the object already filters tap water.

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The economist remembered his mother when he showed the stove: “Mother would love it”

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

On the porch, he filmed the neighbors’ houses: “I hope they don’t kick me out or want to kill me because I’m showing other people’s houses”

Gil do Vigor's House in the United States

The house has a swimming pool and jacuzzi! Gil was impressed: “It’s very United States, guys!”

