Girl dies while riding on a toy in an amusement park

19-year-old Zeynep Gunay died after choking while riding a ride in a Turkish amusement park. The girl’s parents reported that they noticed that their daughter was sick during a ride on the “Kamikaze”, but said that requests to stop the toy were ignored by operators.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accident happened between 2 pm and 3 pm, Istanbul local time, at Hayrola Luna Park.

The young woman dreamed of becoming a psychologist and went to the park to distract herself while waiting for the results of the university entrance exams.

A photo from the park’s security cameras shows the teenager sitting on the toy, wearing a white mask, gray hijab and light jacket. She was waiting for the start of the Kamikaze course.

It is believed that during the ride she passed out and choked on her own vomit.

Parents tried to ask toy operators for help at the amusement park

According to their parents, several requests were made to the toy operators to stop the journey, but they ignored the requests.

The young woman was removed unconscious from the toy and, according to reports from family members, the operators instructed the parents to “slap her two or three times” to help her wake up.

The girl’s uncle, Fatih Gunay, said the family was forced to call an ambulance because park officials did not take the situation seriously enough to call emergency services.

Gunay was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her uncle believes the girl died of negligence and said the family will do ‘anything to get justice’.

So far there is no information about a formal complaint to the authorities or whether the case is being investigated by the police.