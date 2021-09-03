Globo changes plan and inflates Flamengo and Corinthians games on TV Aberta

Globo once again strongly bets on the presence of Flamengo and Corinthians on open TV at the Brazilian-2021. In the case of the team from São Paulo, this has been happening since last year to make up for the loss of Libertadores. This is a change in strategy compared to 2019 and early 2020 when the broadcaster prioritized the presence of both teams in pay-per-view.

The Brazilian table already has the transmissions of 25 rounds defined. Of these, Flamengo and Corinthians have 10 broadcast TV games scheduled each. In other words, 40% of the matches of the two teams will be played on Globo’s main channel.

In comparison, at the beginning of last year’s Brazilian Nationals, the network broadcast only 30% of the games of each of the teams, leaving the rest to the closed channel. The goal, then, was to reverse the drop in pay-per-view subscribers.

However, during the 2020 Serie A, Globo opted to terminate the Libertadores contract, and was unable to keep the competition in contention afterwards. Without that, he bet on Corinthians to fight the SBT audience. At the end of the season, the team from São Paulo had 45% of the games on open TV.

On the other hand, Flamengo, which played Libertadores, only had a third of their games broadcast. The Rio club, by the way, was a rare presence on Globo TV in 2020.

In the case of Flamengo, the new strategy is related to the falls to Serie B of Vasco and Botafogo. With that, the option of games to broadcast on open TV became reduced, although the station is showing some games of the two teams on Segundona.

Corinthians, in turn, has other strong clubs operating in its market. Palmeiras had selected 8 matches for open TV, while São Paulo had seven. But the Corinthians team continues to lead in the city of São Paulo in terms of exhibitions. And this time, it wasn’t to face Libertadores games.

In comparison, Atlético-MG, leader, had six games on open TV. Globo has one to three matches for these platforms per round. There are two other games on Sportv, and the rest on ppv.

The idea is to maintain a balance so that all media can be served. The audience of the Brazilian open TV had no significant changes compared to last season on average, but Globo aims to keep its package attractive for advertisers.

The ppv is in decline: it has 1.4 million subscribers: it has already lost 600 thousand people since the beginning of the cable TV crisis. So much so that there are promotions and an expansion of offers on other platforms such as Amazon Prime.