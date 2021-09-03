Globo makes decision on future of The Masked Singer Brasil

A success since it debuted on Tuesday nights on Globo, The Masked Singer Brasil, a reality show presented by Ivete Sangalo, is already being negotiated with Endemol Shine Brasil to air a second season on the Rio station.

According to Notícias da TV, in addition to the high income achieved through advertising, the production is doing very well in terms of audiences. The idea is for the new edition to debut in the second half of next year.

renata-ceribelli-fantasia-brigadeiro-the-masked-singer-brasil-tv-globo-1 Renata Ceribelli and Ivete Sangalo on stage at The Masked Brasil ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-5 Country singer Simone is stunned by the revelationPlayback/TV Globo ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-4 Actor Rodrigo Lombardi doesn’t believe when he sees RenataPlayback/TV Globo ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-3 Actress Taís Araújo let out a screamPlayback/TV Globo ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-2 Comedian Eduardo Sterbitch is shocked to see the journalist on stagePlayback/TV Globo renata-ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-1 Renata Ceribelli was the participant behind the brigadeiro costume on the reality show The Masked BrasilPlayback/TV Globo renata-ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil The journalist surprised by taking off her costume at The Masked Brasil dressed as a brigadeiroPlayback/TV Globo 0

Remember that The Masked Singer almost ended up on SBT. Silvio Santos’ channel was interested in the program, but because of the high costs, it gave up.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos