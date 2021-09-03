Globo makes decision on future of The Masked Singer Brasil

A success since it debuted on Tuesday nights on Globo, The Masked Singer Brasil, a reality show presented by Ivete Sangalo, is already being negotiated with Endemol Shine Brasil to air a second season on the Rio station.
According to Notícias da TV, in addition to the high income achieved through advertising, the production is doing very well in terms of audiences. The idea is for the new edition to debut in the second half of next year.
renata-ceribelli-fantasia-brigadeiro-the-masked-singer-brasil-tv-globo-1
ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-5
ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-4
ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-3
ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-2
renata-ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil-1
renata-ceribelli-brigadeiro-unmasked-the-masked-singer-brasil
Remember that The Masked Singer almost ended up on SBT. Silvio Santos’ channel was interested in the program, but because of the high costs, it gave up.
