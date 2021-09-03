Globo presenter rebels with Record reporter and rips the verb livef

Jessica Senra got angry live on TV news from TV Bahia, affiliate of Globe in the state, on Thursday (2), and criticized a reporter from the record. This happened because, while the reporter from Bahia Meio Dia tried to interview a delegate, a journalist from the competitor was speaking loudly at the location.

The speeches by the local Record professional interrupted the questions from Camila Oliveira and delegate Simone Mourinho. In addition, he also managed to deconcentrate the source, who was initially reporting only to another reporter.

Afterwards, the journalist from Balanço Geral Bahia also asked a question, interrupting the conversation. After the end of the interview, Jessica Senra highlighted that she would like to hear more from the delegate, but that she would come back with the live entry after she had more silence.

Without naming names, the Globo presenter made clear her criticisms of the noise made by the competing channel, which was disrupting the interview.

“I have other questions to ask the delegate. We’ll be back in a little while, when it’s quieter. We need respect to be able to work, because even the doctor was not able to concentrate to answer the questions. In a little while we’ll be back calmly, without having to fight for space”, fired the anchor.

Globo and Record affiliates in the state showed details of the case of a luxury house that was raffling women. The Civil Police discovered an alleged sexual exploitation scheme in the neighborhood of Itaigara, in Salvador, and the delegate responsible for the case granted an interview to the two stations.

It is worth remembering that Bahia Meio Dia and Balanço Geral Bahia have been fighting for first place in the audience for years. José Eduardo, known as “Bocão”, has been getting along better at lunchtime.

In June, for example, the journalist from Record won the local version of SP1 with a monthly average of 13.2 points, and a share of 28.1% in the number of connected televisions (share), against 12.0 for TV Bahia. The police news ended the month with an even larger audience in its full schedule: 16.1 points and a share of 34% compared to 10.4 for the competitor.