God of War: Ragnarok will be one of the attractions at the PlayStation Showcase event

Presentation scheduled for next Thursday will be 40 minutes long and promises to bring some of the biggest Sony franchises

As we announced this morning, the Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Showcase event for September 9th, next Thursday, at 5pm from Brasilia time. Despite the few details disclosed, the company promised to show the main news from its studios, throughout 40 minutes of presentation.

Shortly after the announcement, leaker Shpeshal Nick posted a message to his Twitter account, confirming that one of the big attractions will be the new God of War: Ragnarok.

He used a screenshot showing part of the conversation with the source, whose name was not revealed. Check out the full tweet below:

What gives the leak more credibility is the fact that Nick was one of the first to comment on the existence of the PlayStation Showcase event, already at the end of August. In addition, it also hit several of the PS Plus games offered free to subscribers in previous months.



Release date for God of War: Ragnarok?

please note that God of War: Ragnarok was revealed at a similar event in September of last year. On the occasion, the developer Studios Santa Monica showed only a brief teaser, closing with “2021”.

As we know, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the production of several of the company’s games, something that forced the postponement to the year 2022. The same happened with Horizon Forbidden West, which was originally scheduled for release this year.

Now, the expectation is that the first details about the game will be revealed, as well as some gameplay scenes. A release date would be welcome, but considering the successive delays, it’s possible that Sony is still working on its schedule.



Counter-attacking E3 and Gamescom?

In 2021, Sony abstained from several major events, including E3 (in June) and Gamescom, held now at the end of August. The conferences ended up being led by companies like Microsoft, which seized the opportunities to showcase more of Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4 and others of their projects.

This created a very high response expectation from Sony. Therefore, it is expected that the company will bring some of its top franchises and ads to PlayStation Showcase.

Despite this, the senior director of the PlayStation Content Communication division, Sid Shuman, has already denied any possibility of seeing the next generation of PlayStation VR.

PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast live on September 9th from 5pm, on YouTube and Twitch platforms.

Sony sets PlayStation 9 event for September

New games and the future of PlayStation 5 will be covered in the presentation



