Google calls for significant increase in the production of components of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

After two unsurprising generations, including a whole bunch of downgrades, Google promises to bet big again on its smartphones with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both will bring a new design very different from what we’ve seen on the market, in addition to a custom processor by the company in partnership with Samsung, and powerful specifications.

Flagships have already been announced by the company, and when cellphones are launched, Google hopes to be ready to meet the demand: confident in the performance of the devices, the company asked its suppliers to increase component production by 50%.

(Image: Disclosure/Google)

A lot of the reasons why the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could sell well have already been announced: they represent a major visual makeover in the lineup, will mark the return of Google smartphones to the flagship segment, and will bring competitive camera specs to other phones top notch. Add to that the company’s long software support, which usually lasts for four years.

Catching up with rivals in modern features

The top-of-the-line should also have a 23 W wireless fast charging through a new Pixel Stand, which gives the first clues of its existence. It’s another sign that Google is looking to update its portfolio with competitive settings. Another is the likely adoption of OLED screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Despite having already confirmed some specifications, Google has not set a date for the official event of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company is limited to informing that it will do so between September and November. Therefore, insiders even raised the possibility of the announcement before the iPhone 13. But except for Pixel 5 — announced on the last day of September of last year — the company usually reserves its events for October.

Remember that last month Google launched the Pixel 5a 5G. This is the company’s second consecutive intermediary. Consumers who like the line are “orphans” of a flagship since 2019, when the company launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which still disappointed by the lack of innovation (especially in cameras) and the low autonomy of the smaller model.

