Government Discount Week Starts Quietly – News

Without fanfare, this Friday (3) begins the third edition of Semana Brasil, which promises 11 days of discounts on websites and stores of companies participating in the federal government’s initiative.

If promotions are as hard to find as advertisements about dates in the days leading up to the period, the 2021 edition runs the risk of not even being noticed by consumers.

Created in the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration (no party) and announced as the Independence Black Friday, Semana do Brasil, in fact, doesn’t even use the original name anymore. The government discovered in 2020 that someone had registered the domain on the internet and would be collecting data from entrepreneurs who show interest in participating in the discount period, said the vice president of ACSP (Sao Paulo Commercial Association) and general coordinator of the Retail Council , Roseli Garcia. “It just became Semana Brasil, without the ‘do’, because of that,” he explained.

The few marketing pieces released in 2021 help to understand why the week remains far from becoming a new one sexta-feira Negra, a date imported from the United States at the end of November and which became popular in Brazilian retail.

“This year there was a delay in the launch of advertising materials and we started to publicize it a little later,” admitted the vice-president of ACSP, a partner entity of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) and of the IDV (Institute for Development of Retail) in coordinating the campaign.

“But Secom has promised that it will significantly increase these commercials until next week.”

Secom, which lost strength with the creation of the Ministry of Communications in October 2020, is officially the public agency responsible for the campaign. In 2019, the event was sold as a program by the Ministry of Tourism, which disappeared from advertisements the following year. The Economy, by Paulo Guedes, was never connected with the idea of ​​stimulating the gains of trade.

There seems to be a lack of political strength and support from the partners themselves who are trying to heat up sales in a weak month for Brazilian retailers. The name of the federal government’s initiative is hidden even by companies confirmed as participants in 2021.

Casas Bahia promises promotions from September 5th to 20th, in the “biggest sale in Brazil”, but there is no mention of Semana Brasil on its website. The same happens with Shopping Morumbi, in São Paulo, which joined the period of offers to a more traditional and well-known brand: the Lápis Vermelho Week.

Businessman Luciano Hang, one of the campaign’s poster boys since 2019, does not use Semana Brasil on the Havan page either. He does a live this Friday to talk about “September do Brasil”, in which he promises the entire site in 10 installments with no entry and no interest.

In 2019, virtually all the main names in national e-commerce helped to publicize the dates. On Thursday (2), the day before the opening of this year’s event, no major website made any mention of Semana Brasil.

in 2020, the change in membership began to show itself, with few advertising pieces on the companies’ pages and no subsequent balance talking about search or business success these days.

The exception was Havan, which even in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19, announced in the first days of what is still called Semana do Brasil, a growth of 65% in sales compared to the same period last year.

Political instability also hinders

The president of Ibevar, an institute that brings together executives from the national retail sector, Claudio Felisoni de Angelo, analyzes that the week idealized by the government did not fall into popular taste and has even more difficult challenges in 2021.

“Many companies have chosen not to enter for reasons of security in relation to the supply of products and the squeeze on profit margins at such a difficult time,” he said.

Felisoni recalls that in some segments there is a lack of stocks and the industry has its production capacity reduced by measures adopted during the pandemic, such as sanitary safety protocols and reduced demand.

He also argues that the Brazilian consumer is afraid to make purchases due to the economic crisis and also the unstable political environment in the country, with threats from the executive to the judiciary and the fear of more fights between the Three Powers.

“See what’s going on with the stock exchange, which falls as an obvious consequence of this political instability, which ends up reducing the possibility of increasing demand”, commented the president of Ibevar.

“Brazil Week, to be very clear, did not catch on among Brazilians. And, with the pandemic, it will be even more difficult for consumers to adjust to this type of initiative.”

Expectations for this year

Roseli Garcia, from ACSP, expects a 20% increase in sales this year compared to 2020 and a record revenue for the three editions.

Last year, there was a drop of 8.3% compared to that achieved in 2019. There is no data on the billing of participants in the first two years and the association was unable to specify the number of confirmed participants in 2021.

According to Planalto’s official website, the first year of promotions had an increase of 11.3% in sales compared to the same days in 2018. The segments that most pulled the good result, says the October publication of that year, were the cosmetics (+19.8%); furniture, household appliances and department stores (12.6%), tourism and transportation (6.6%), apparel and sporting goods (6.1%); and supermarkets and hypermarkets (4.5%).

In 2020, when there was a drop in revenue justifiable by the general retention of the economy amidst the advance of the coronavirus, the report of R7 did not find a similar balance. Sought out, Secom also did not give more information about that year.

The vice president of ACSP that the association sought in 2021 to convince small and micro-entrepreneurs to participate in the event. “They are the people most affected by the pandemic and the ones that most need stimulation”, he justified. “We see that consumers want to go back to consuming and if they can do this close to home, with discounts and payment facilities, even better,” noted Roseli.

The fact that these entrepreneurs are normally out of online commerce, the main attraction of Black Friday and other strong dates for national commerce, is an obstacle that ACSP seeks to overcome. “Entrepreneurs need to adhere to e-commerce and we give the association all the assistance for them to enter online retail. We even have the possibility of offering, depending on the case, the tools for them to make their sales,” said the executive.

“It’s a matter of time, I believe that in the future this week will consolidate itself as an important date on the national scene, maybe even more than Black Friday,” added Roseli Garcia.

Secom believes that the current edition will serve to boost ‘the resumption of economic growth’.

“The expectation is that the 2021 Brazil Week, whose motto is ‘Let’s go ahead, with care and confidence’, will bring even better results for the economy in view of the gradual return to normality, with the recovery of income and consumption in the country,” he said by e-mail to the report…

The secretariat did not answer, however, the number of participants this year and also did not say the expected sales. But he emphasized that companies that want to be part of the campaign must register on the site gov.br/weekbrasil. Not to be confused with the other address, which uses the name Semana do Brasil and would be irregular, according to ACSP.

About this site, the R7 asked Secom if any steps were taken by the federal government to avoid harm to companies and consumers who mistakenly arrive at the email address. There was no response as of the date of publication.