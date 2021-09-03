Government has defeat in the Senate that could make privatization of Correios unfeasible

The privatization of Correios is an issue that has raised the possibility of a strike, as well as worrying even the international e-commerce giant AliExpress. After approval of PL 591/2021 in the Chamber, the Senate ends to hamper the Post Office privatization process. The Senate revoked a proposal that dismantles the rules for state spending on health plans for employees, according to the rapporteur Romário (PL-RJ) CGPAR resolution 23 would be unconstitutional in relation to the rights conquered by workers.

Approval by the Senate should make privatization unfeasible, as it could change the balance of Correios by 3.2 billion

The approved text goes to promulgation and cannot be vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro. In practice, the Senate overturned resolution 23 of the Interministerial Committee on Corporate Governance and Management of Shareholdings of the Union (CGPAR), edited in January 2018 in the government of Michel Temer. The proposal governs the limit that state companies can afford up to 50% of the costs of health plans, which may include spouses and children up to 24 years of age, attending higher education, as dependents. The proposal edited in 2018 received approval in the Chamber, with 365 votes in favor and only 39 against.

Alleging unconstitutionality, the proposal was reported by Romário and vetoed in the Senate. Before resolution 23, implemented in the government of Michel Temer, it was common for state companies to fund up to 90% of the health plan, with the possibility of including other family members with no age limit. At the time, the resolution was designed with the objective of curbing the billionaire deficit presented by Correios.

The approval creates resistance to economic proposals, like the postal privatization project. According to Otto Alencar (PSDB-BA), president of the Economic Affairs Commission (CAE), no one wants to report the text on privatization. According to Romário, workers will once again have a better quality of life:

State-owned workers will once again have the opportunity to have a better quality of life. I’m sure that from that moment on people will live more peacefully – Romário (PL-RJ)

Postal Saúde, owned by Correios employees, funded up to 94.4% of the beneficiaries’ health plan in 2017, while employees could even include their parents as dependents. Before CGPAR Resolution 23, spending on health plans reached R$5.92 billion in 2015, and reduced to R$270 million in 2020.

The revocation in the Senate does not deal directly with Correios, but with all state-owned companies. The government’s economic team comments that the return of the previous rule will bring a cost of R$ 3.2 billion in the balance of Correios, which has an estimated market value of only R$ 950 million. Until the year 2016, the net equity of the post office was negative, and in 2019, it was estimated at R$ 100 million. The Senate’s decision should put a cold touch on the decision to privatize Correios, which with the deficit reduction has shown some improvements in its services.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Meet the Save the World Connected extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Estadão