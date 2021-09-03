Grealish criticizes acts of Hungarian fans: ‘Unacceptable atmosphere’

Jack Grealish celebrated England’s 4-0 victory at Puskás Arena in Budapest. After isolating himself at the top of Group I of the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers, Manchester City’s new 10 shirt criticized the Hungarian fans’ stance during the match.

“Brilliant victory in an unacceptable atmosphere. All right, guys,” he wrote on social media.

Among the photos chosen, the shirt number 7 of Gareth Southgate’s team chose some in which opposing fans appear making obscene gestures towards the lawn.

In addition, like Declan Rice, the midfielder also caught one of the cups thrown in Sterling’s direction at the time of the celebration of England’s first goal and mentioned that he would be drinking what was in it.

racism again

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the targets of racist insults by Hungarian fans during the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match. to offend players.

Scorer of one of the goals in the 4-0 victory, Sterling even received a shower of cups after swinging the net and celebrating in honor of the daughter of a racing driver, a victim of covid-19.

This is not the first time Hungarian fans have been accused of racism. At Euro 2021, Uefa punished the Hungarian football federation for some attitudes committed during some matches.

According to the statement issued, in matches valid for the group stage of the competition, against Portugal, France and Germany, the Hungarian fans would have committed discriminatory acts in the stands.