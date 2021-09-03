Guest of ‘Encontro’ embarrasses priest with question about sex and shocks Fátima | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/TV Globo Fátima Bernardes is shocked by a guest question

“There’s nothing left to happen on this stage”, said Fátima Bernardes shocked with what happened in the “Encontro” this Friday (3). The presenter received Father Patrick on the program, which is successful answering unusual questions from followers on social networks.

The presenter made a joke with the virtual audience and the guests were able to ask the priest questions. “Father Patrick, I want to know if dating two is a sin and thinking about two or three is a sin too,” asked Luzia, who spoke directly from Alagoas.

“Let me tell you something, I was seeing you before the program started and I saw that you said you want to take off my cassock. Let’s do this, stop thinking about these two or three and let’s get married,” joked the priest.

The priest just added that Luzia should stop thinking about the two or three and just stay with him. “If you’re good in bed we’re ready,” she snapped at the time and got a laugh from everyone on the show.

“My God, look at the time. 11:04 am. Question from Maria do Catro, in Ceará. Maria, let go of your question for the love of God”, amended Fátima Bernardes shortly after, trying to continue with the “Encontro”.