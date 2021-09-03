Hamilton leads the first practice for the F1 Netherlands GP

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first free practice qualifying for the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Friday, September 3, in Zandvoort. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The Mercedes driver made a time of 1:11.500s, in a practice marked by a red flag interruption that lasted almost 30 minutes, out of the 60 available to the drivers.

Sebastian Vettel had engine problems on his AMR21 and stopped on the track. With electrical problems, the car was parked for long minutes on the track until Aston Martin mechanics arrived to carry out checks. As a result, half of the available track time was lost.

The relevant times were achieved in the final five minutes, while Lando Norris was the leader until the interruption.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth, followed by Valtteri Bottas. The latter staged a wheel-to-wheel dispute with Pierre Gasly in the final stages, with the French from AlphaTauri getting the better of it. Gasly finished TL1 in 10th position.

Fernando Alonso was sixth, ahead of his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon. Ocon must be called in by the stewards, after deliberately shutting down Norris in the opening of the last lap.

Antonio Giovinazzi, from Alfa Romeo, in eighth and Lance Stroll, from Aston Martin, completed the top 10.

Formula 1 returns this Friday with the second qualifying session valid for the Dutch GP, at 10 am, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities in Zandvoort.

Check out the result of the first training session for the F1 Netherlands GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’11,500

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’11.597

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’11.601

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’11.623

5) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’11.738

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’12.158

7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’12.231

8) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’12.359

9) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’12.431

10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’12,515

11) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’12,679

12) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’12.907

13) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’13.053

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’13.081

15) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’13.181

16) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’13.328

17) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’13.516

18) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’13.847

19) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’15.984

20) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)