Has arrived! Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Windows Server 2022

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows Server 2022, as expected, after having introduced the new LTSC version of the operating system (long-term support). Windows Server 2022 has three variations: Standard, Datacenter, and Datacenter: Azure Edition; and is valid for October 13, 2026, with full expiration scheduled for October 14, 2031.
Windows Server 2022 comes with several security enhancements, File Server enhancements like SMB compression, the ability to use the system’s cloud services by connecting to Azure Arc, support for 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores running on 64 physical sockets, among other news.
In an official post, Microsoft reaffirmed the operating system’s commitment to the business area and scheduled an event to reveal more details about Windows Server 2022. The Windows Server Summit will take place on September 16 online and can be seen through this link.
It’s a big step forward for the operating system that is trusted by large corporations and small businesses for business administration. […]. With Windows Server 2022, customers can continue to securely run their workloads, enable new hybrid cloud scenarios, and modernize their applications to meet evolving business requirements.
Windows Server 2022 can be downloaded through the links below: