Has arrived! Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Windows Server 2022

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows Server 2022, as expected, after having introduced the new LTSC version of the operating system (long-term support). Windows Server 2022 has three variations: Standard, Datacenter, and Datacenter: Azure Edition; and is valid for October 13, 2026, with full expiration scheduled for October 14, 2031.

Windows Server 2022 comes with several security enhancements, File Server enhancements like SMB compression, the ability to use the system’s cloud services by connecting to Azure Arc, support for 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores running on 64 physical sockets, among other news.