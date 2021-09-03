“He wanted to enslave me,” says ex-employee of ex-wife from Bolsonaro

Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos has worked as a domestic servant at the home of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, Jair Bolsonaro’s second wife, for the past five years. With the change of the head to Brasília, the two negotiated the continuity of the work in the federal capital. However, a month after moving to a R$3.2 million mansion, she refused to pay the agreed, said the former employee in an interview with the column.

Marcelo Nogueira, as he is known, said that Ana Cristina “wanted to enslave him” by proposing that he live in her house, instead of his own residence, with a salary below what was initially agreed. This was one of the reasons alleged by the former employee to denounce her to the MPT (Ministry of Labor), in the Federal District.

He also stated that he intends to file a lawsuit in court for moral damages against Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, in addition to demanding labor rights during the period he worked with her in Resende. Nogueira claims that Ana Cristina never signed her license.

“She said ‘you’re making a point, but you won’t have any expenses, you’ll be living in my house.’ I used to say that ‘I’m not your slave, I don’t work to live in anyone’s house’. We work to have our things, I’m like everyone else, no because I’m black and I’m not going to stay in a boss’s house. She wanted me enslave, right?”

The former employee considers that Ana Cristina was “practically” racist with him. “She saw me as what? Just because I was black.”

External images of the house where Ana Cristina and Jair Renan are living in Lago Sul in Brasília Image: Reproduction

Before that, he also worked taking care of Jair Renan, the president’s son “04”, and was an adviser to senator Flávio Bolsonaro in his former office at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio). Among Ana Cristina’s children, he was considered a “father”.

Nogueira claims that Bolsonaro’s ex-wife used oranges to hide her purchase of the mansion. As revealed by the column, the president’s former wife rented the house of a man who bought the property for R$2.9 million (about R$300,000 below the appraised value of the residence) days before the move. Realtor Geraldo Antônio Machado, the owner of the house, lives in another house, a modest building 30 kilometers away, in a condominium in Vicente Pires, a middle-class administrative region in the Federal District.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro and former family employee Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos Image: Reproduction/Instagram Jair Renan Bolsonaro

“She bought that mansion there and I was the only employee: washing, ironing and cooking. Making everything in that big house. I don’t know why, if she didn’t have the money to pay me everything, how was she going to hire other employees in that house. wanted me enslave,” he told the column

Houses close to Ana Cristina’s size are being rented on the same block for around R$ 15,000 in Lago Sul.PP-DF), has a net salary of R$ 6,200. Neither Bolsonaro’s ex-wife nor Machado wanted to reveal the rent.

According to data from the deed of the house in Lago Sul, Machado paid with “own resources” a down payment of R$ 580 thousand and financed the remainder, R$ 2.32 million, at BRB (Banco de Brasília). The same bank financed the mansion of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota), former stepson of Ana Cristina, this year for a total of R$ 6 million. Due to the negotiation made with BRB, if Geraldo Antônio Machado pays the installment of the financing on time, it costs a total of R$ 14,844.11.

In response to Metrópoles, the defense of Flávio Bolsonaro stated that he does not know the content of the former advisor’s statements.