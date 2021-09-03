“Heart says goodbye”, says Cassio Scapin about Sergio Mamberti’s death

Cassio Scapin, the famous Nino do Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum (1994-1997) lamented, this Friday (3/9), the death of actor Sergio Mamberti, “uncle” Victor, at 82 years of age. He posted an old photo and a more recent one, of their meeting in 2015, on Instagram. The artist wrote a text in honor of his friend.

“Today left Sergio Mamberti ! Our Uncle Victor! Today left Sergio Mamberti, a man, an artist who fought for the progress and development of the Brazilian nation, with the weapons he had, culture and art! Your strength will be sorely missed! Our aching heart says goodbye with a lot of pain and a big round of applause! Bravos, my dear!” he declared.

In the 1990s, Cassio and Mamberti worked together for the first time, at Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum. They played nephew and uncle respectively. The two reunited almost 20 years later in the play Visiting Mr. Green, directed by Scapin.

Mamberti died in the early hours of this Friday, as a result of multiple organ failure. The artist had to be intubated after he got worse and stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in São Paulo.

In August, the actor spent 19 days in hospital with pneumonia. He had his lungs affected due to climate change that caused temperature drops in the city of São Paulo, and he also spent time in the ICU.