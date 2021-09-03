Horoscope of the day (02/09): Check today’s forecast for your sign – Culture

Horoscope of the day (02/09): Check today’s forecast for your sign

balance dream and reality

The opposition of Mars in Virgo to Neptune in Pisces can make us oscillate between practical action and imaginative daydreams. We can also come across one of these facets through the relationship with others. Seek to balance dream with reality. The trine of Mercury in Libra with Lilith and North in Gemini brings us the ability to verbalize what has been repressed, while keeping the tone balanced and diplomatic.

RIES (Born between 3/21 and 4/20)



Mars, its ruler, receives Neptune’s vibrations. No matter how intense you are in carrying out your tasks and routines, allow yourself also creative, emotional and spiritual daydreams. The answer may come to you precisely through the inner silence. And try to be calmer when things don’t go according to plan. Have flexibility.



TAURUS (Born between 4/21 and 5/20)



The position of Mars brings you great centering and power in your own life. However, collective issues may ask you to relax that personal assertiveness. Know how to express yourself by being yourself, but without losing your sensitivity. It will also be necessary to recognize who you really are, leaving the projections and illusions of the collective.



GMEOS (Born between 5/21 and 6/20)



Excessive demands from the outside world and career can bring anger and emotions to the fore. Try to find a balance. Differences in the home can also make you daydream about your own independence. Mercury, its ruler, makes an aspect of Lilith, showing that he needs to verbalize and express what he has repressed from his own personal expression, but he can and must do it with balance.



CNCER (Born between 6/21 and 7/21)



Your mind is in an assertive and intense state by the mars position. However, there are daydreams and inspirations that come from the realm of intuition faith, showing you possibilities beyond the perspective of the mental plane. Allow yourself more of these spiritual and psychic inspirations, adding it all to your routine life.



LEO (Born between 7/22 and 8/22)



His assertiveness to earn money and fight for material life is on the rise. However, it is also called to give in deeply to emotional issues. Transforming such emotions will be beneficial for you to find practical solutions. The sexual energy will be intense, but it also calls for a sense of spirituality and surrender in the process.



VIRGIN (Born between 8/23 and 9/22)



Mars in your sign (Sun or ascendant) motivates you to act with organization and pragmatism. However, there is a sensitivity that comes from relationships and needs to be lived. Don’t harden yourself, but be open to sharing more of your sensitivity. Mercury, its ruler, aspect Lilith in the material sector. I need your sensitivity to surface more to serve as a basis for new ventures and financial possibilities.



LIBRA (Born between 9/23 and 10/22)



You have been exploring your subconscious and this has been an important process. However, a greater delivery to the material world, tasks and obligations must be allowed from the conclusions that come from this subtle sector. He is able to find new places and possibilities, but he must be aware of material, emotional and spiritual care for this to happen.



SCORPIO (Born between 10/23 and 11/21)



His strength has been focused on collective projects and doing what is good for everyone. However, you should not forget the sensitivity of being yourself, living your playful, creative and adventurous side. Unexpressed emotions call for attention. Try to analyze and digest everything calmly. Express the beauty of your emotional wealth.



SAGITRIO (Born between 11/22 and 12/21)



You have been working hard for your career and working hard for material achievements. However, you should be aware of your personal emotions, sensitivity, personal and/or family life. Seek to reconcile the two parts in a harmonious way. Possibilities not lived in terms of relationship call for you to be more open and flexible.



CAPRICRNIO (Born between 12/22 and 1/20)



You have been guided by its principles and visions with rigor and meticulousness. However, called to reason with more flexibility, sensitivity and/or spirituality. Future goals call for meditation, creative daydreams, and the use of magnetism. Good time to channel new material possibilities from a renewed emotional vision.



AQUARIUS (Born between 1/21 and 2/19)



His emotional life has been intense in recent times, especially in the areas of sexuality, love and deep emotions. However, he must also be more attentive to his own values ​​and principles. Seek to live self-love with more delivery and dedication. You are encouraged to express yourself with courage and truthfulness, breaking out of imprisoning mental conditioning.



FISH (Born between 2/20 and 3/20)



The relationships, partnership and love have demanded action, pragmatism and initiative. However, Neptune, his ruler, reminds him that he must seek this sensibility first in himself. Its affective demonstration can be curative in relationships. Unexperienced emotional facets call for balanced expression and willingness to exchange.

Igomer Henry Astrologer for 15 years, also acting as a holistic therapist in the modalities of reiki, ayurvedic massage, applied kinesiology, homeopathy, floral, tar and numerology. He teaches courses in the holistic area. Contacts: Instagram @epifaniasdevenus / Email [email protected]