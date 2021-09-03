How ES senators voted in the MP that would create work without vacations and 13th salary

Senators from ES: Fabiano Contarato (Rede), Rose de Freitas (MDB) and Marcos do Val (Podemos). Credit: Assembly/Senate

The three senators elected by Espírito Santo, as well as the majority of the Senate, voted against the proposal of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) that created three programs to make labor rules more flexible. Dubbed “mini-labour reform”, the provisional measure, sent in April, aimed to encourage the hiring of young people and also allowed for a reduction in working hours and wages, in addition to the suspension of contracts during the pandemic.

The text also provided for a program aimed at people over 55 years old, who had been without a formal employment bond for more than 12 months. To encourage the hiring of workers with this profile, the government offered employers lower rates of payment from the Employment Guarantee Fund (FGTS). Another pillar of the provisional measure was the institution of the volunteer program, with remuneration for up to 48 hours a month, with the equivalent of the minimum wage hour worked, around R$ 5.

Defended by the government’s economic team, the proposal rescued ideas from the “Green and Yellow Work Card”, created by Bolsonaro in 2019, but which was also rejected in Congress. There were 47 votes for filing the MP and 27 for approval.

For senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede), making labor rights more flexible in the midst of the pandemic is making the poorest pay for the economic crisis.

“We are coming from a reform in 2017 that instituted intermittent work, allowed the outsourcing of core activities, which allowed the employer to approve the termination of the contract and which, almost, did not allow pregnant and breastfeeding women to work in an unhealthy environment. We cannot allow , under the pretext of leveraging the economy, that the worker is placed in situations that are almost analogous to slavery. We have to be sensitive and approve fairer tax reforms, tax dividends and let this MP expire and bury this crime at once.” defended Contarato.

Senator Rose de Freitas (MDB) criticized the inclusion of more than 90 items by federal deputies without adequate debate among senators. For her, the ideal was to discuss a labor reform with a “fundamental text” that would serve as a basis for new amendments by parliamentarians, discussed in committee, and not a series of new rules put to a vote without discussion.

“There is not the slightest possibility of instituting an employment and income program when it is invaded with 73 new items that affect workers’ rights. This becomes a trap and Congress cannot accept it, it needs more debate, hence the government’s defeat . If we had voted on an initial text, to later be improved, we could have moved forward. What was done was a disrespect for the workers and there was no other alternative but to overthrow it and try to debate further,” he defended.

In the same tone, senator Marcos do Val (Podemos), although he has been positioning himself in the wing more favorable to the government, also voted against. For him, the MP was disfigured after passing through the Chamber of Deputies.

“I voted against MP 1,045 because I believe that the proposal coming from the Chamber of Deputies totally defaced the Federal Government’s initial project. The text that came from the Chamber reached the Senate with a series of “tortoises”, which made the approval of the Provisional Measure unfeasible. The initial text had 30 articles and reached the Senate with another 90, with a clear intention to definitively change the CLT and withdraw workers’ rights. Thus, I voted for the overthrow of the MP to ensure that workers have their rights and guarantees preserved,” he said , by note, the senator.

