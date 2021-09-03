How I Helped Kill Pablo Escobar

Colombian security forces on the roof where drug dealer Pablo Escobar was shot dead on December 2, 1993

Credit, Jesus Abad-el Colombiano/AFP/Getty Images

Photo caption,

Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug dealer who was once one of the richest men in the world, was shot dead by police in December 1993.

At the time, he was one of the most wanted men in the world—and he had been on the run from the authorities for over a year.

Elizabeth Zilli, who was then working for the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), the US anti-drug agency, was one of the people who helped track down and find Escobar in Colombia.

“He was very smart. He intimidated the people who worked for him. You can’t get to his position of power without being very smart,” Zilli told the radio show Witness History from the BBC, in which she told how Colombian police managed, with US help, to reach him.