‘Huge mistake,’ says Guedes about the Senate’s rejection of the mini-labour reform

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that the Federal Senate’s decision to reject MP 1045, which would bring about a mini-labor reform, was a mistake by the House. The text provided for the creation of programs to encourage the insertion of young people into the labor market, such as the First Opportunity and Reintegration into Employment Program (Priore) and the Special Regime for Incentive Work, Qualification and Productive Inclusion (Requip).

“We always accept the result of the congress, but I think it’s a huge mistake. […] We wanted them (informal) to have professional qualifications. Nobody is weakening the CLT, we are making it possible for young people, instead of becoming unemployed, to attend companies to receive professional qualification in order to reach the formal market in the future”, he argued.

According to the minister, the government is going to assess what were the opposing points among the senators to fight unemployment in another way.

“The problem of unemployment is very serious, we are working on one side with the help of the Supreme Court to see if we can get the court orders, to give us space for tax enforcement. On the other hand, we have the Bolsa Família program ahead, which reaches the most vulnerable. So we see the Supreme and everyone involved in reforms and aid and (with the rejection) the Senate took a step back”, he criticized.

Payroll exemption

Guedes also criticized sectors benefited by the payroll tax exemption, a measure that can be extended in the Chamber of Deputies. In this sense, the minister once again defended a solution that would make possible a broad exemption for all sectors.

“The idea of ​​releasing the payroll was always dear to us. What has always bothered us is that precisely the sectors that benefit from this exemption, instead of having the social sensitivity to support a broader movement to lower everyone, they are concerned only with the subsidy itself”, he commented.