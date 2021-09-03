‘I knew it wouldn’t be easy’, jokes Marcos Mion when he was ‘barred’ at Globo’s entrance

Marcos Mion he is the new presenter of “Caldeirão” and, to be effective, he had to travel to São Paulo to carry out the admission medical exams. On Thursday afternoon (02), when trying to enter the station, he was barred, but he got around the situation in a very good mood.

“I’m not believing that this will finally happen. You don’t know how many and how many times I’ve passed in front of Globo, in São Paulo, and I just looked. I’ve even sent a photo to Boninho like this: ‘Oh, I’m here at the door, can I come in and sign the contract?’ joking. I’m going to have a medical exam. I’ve never done that,” Mion began happily.

Until he was stopped by a security guard and, when trying to enter by officials, was prevented from passing. “Look at how things are, my badge doesn’t have a license plate and I got a little slash here. I’m still stuck here at the door because my badge doesn’t have a license plate. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I’m not going to give up,” he explained. “I have a signed contract, but they are right, right? Of course, you have to check everything.”

In the end, everything worked out and Mion managed to do what he needed to, but only after getting lost in Globo Studios in São Paulo. “I went in, I came in, I only came here once for Fausto’s recording, to watch it, but now I’m hired. The guy gave me the instructions and I’m already lost, I’m lost in the parking lot. I’ll be ashamed.” “Very well. Medical examination done… I went there to see the studio of the “Show dos Famosos” [do “Domingão com Huck”] and the reception that everyone has with me is very special. It is very different. People come to take a picture and give a different word. It’s a great affection”, concluded.

