‘I think I’ll have a chance to play’: João Pedro, new Corinthians full-back, comments on his chance at the São Paulo club

In the early afternoon of Thursday (02), João Pedro was officially introduced to the Corinthians fans. The full-back will officially be Fagner’s direct reserve and will represent Alvinegro with the 02 shirt. In a press conference, he told a little about this expectation and responsibility.

Coming from Porto on loan until June 2022, the player highlighted that it is a great opportunity to be part of the squad and that he believes, yes, he can be in some games. “I think I’ll have chances to play,” he said.

João was formed in the base category of Palmeiras and has worked in Chapecoense and Bahia. His return to Brazil, after spending time at the Portuguese club, is the search for a following in football.

Embrace the odds and do my best. I have enormous admiration (for Fagner). I try to do my best so that everything goes well. Football is very complex. I did have my ticket there at Palmeiras. But today I’m here and I’m going to work to do my best and on the field I’m going to show it automatically. I’m very happy to be part of such a qualified group, I hope everyone does their best and we win several championships.

See the complete press conference: