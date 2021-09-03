‘I wish I had continued,’ says Dagoberto about leaving Athletico

Dagoberto commented on his troubled departure from Athletico-PR, in 2007. According to the former striker, his move to São Paulo had a completely professional nature, after all, he was interested in continuing on the team that made his debut as a professional.

In an interview given to the RPC, Dagoberto has not talked to the president of the club from Paraná, Mario Celso Petraglia since everything happened.

“We don’t talk anymore. That’s a football thing. There are things that are beyond our domain. I understand you and I’m right, because I wanted to continue. We didn’t reach a final denominator, I received a better proposal and went to another company. I’m a professional, and what mattered was the professional side above all,” he said.

Looking coolly nowadays, at 38 years old and retired since 2019, the former player stated that the decision could have been different, but he sees everything as a learning experience.

“With the mind I have today, it could have been different, but life is like that. I don’t regret anything, it was a great learning experience for me personally and professionally”, he pointed out.

With the São Paulo shirt, Dagoberto was Brazilian champion in 2007 and 2008 and stayed at the club until 2011. After that, the following year he was traded with Internacional de Porto Alegre.