Ibaneis decrees the end of curfew and restrictions on business hours

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), determined, this Thursday (2/9), the end of the curfew, and released the operation of the entire economic sector, in accordance with the provisions of the permit of each establishment. The restrictions have been in place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March of last year.

The flexibilization takes effect only on September 8th, therefore, one day after the Brazilian Independence holiday. Despite the releases, protective measures such as social distancing, use of masks and hand hygiene with alcohol gel remain mandatory.

In addition, the Chief Executive of the DF also authorized the sale of alcoholic beverages without time restrictions. Until then, the products were only consumed until midnight.

See the publication:

Private parties, such as christened weddings and anniversaries, also no longer have an exact time to start and end. Bigger shows and ticket sales, however, are not allowed yet.

The changes were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) this Thursday.

The strictest measures were determined by Ibaneis Rocha in March this year, after the second wave considerably increased cases of infection and hospitalization by Covid-19.