Ibovespa rehearses high by metallurgical companies CSN, Gerdau and Vale By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade shows a slight upward movement this morning, around 10:35 am, led by CSN (SA:), Gerdau (SA:) and Vale (SA:). At the other end, Rumo (SA:), Embraer (SA:) and Americanas (SA:) lead among the falls.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial won the auction for the concession of water and sewage services for urban areas in all 16 municipalities of Amapá, currently provided by the state-owned company Caesa, for R$ 930 million and a premium of 1,760%. Shares advance 0.08%, to R$ 26.04.

Sabesp (SA:) – The deputy governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), assesses that Sabesp’s privatization project could improve the supply of services provided, as well as bring forward the deadline for universal access to basic sanitation in the state. The shares retreat 0.77%, to R$ 36.21.

Goal (SA:) – On Wednesday, September 1st, Gol carried out the first carbon neutral flight in Brazil, taking off in Recife (PE) and landing in the Fernando de Noronha (PE) archipelago. The initiative, in partnership with the MOSS platform, provides compensation for the carbon footprint of their trips to everyone who flies on the route, neutralizing the total carbon emissions on both stretches. Assets rise 0.92%, to R$19.65.

Engie (SA:) – Engie informed that, with the authorization given by Aneel, the last three of the 11 wind farms in Campo Largo II came into full operation as of this date. According to company information, Campo Largo II has 361.2 MW. Shares appreciate 0.46%, at R$39.26.

Unipar (SA:) – Unipar Carbocloro intends to open a fourth factory in the country, to meet the additional demand for chlorine and derivatives that will be generated by efforts to universalize basic sanitation, according to Valor Econômico. AR$ 91.00, the shares rise 0.09%.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta is working to reduce the carbon footprint of its production and reduce its costs, according to Valor Econômico. For this, the company seeks acquisitions that are in production phases, so that they are competitive in the midst of the energy transition. Shares rise 2.02%, to R$13.62.

Gerdau SA Pref (LA:)- Gerdau is preparing to reduce the impacts of the water crisis on its production, according to Valor Econômico. The idea is to shift production to units less affected by energy risk, while increasing steel stocks. AR$ 27.72, assets rise 1.21%

Braskem (SA:) – Standard & Poor’s (S&P) raised Braskem’s global scale rating from BB+ to BBB, with a stable outlook, in a move that led the petrochemical industry to regain its investment grade, said Valor Econômico. The papers appreciate 2.28%, at R$68.60.

Being Educational (SA:) – The education group Ser Educacional announced an agreement to acquire Starline Tecnologia SA, owner of the Prova Fácil platform, entering the test management market. AR$ 12.85, the shares rise 1.10%.

United (SA:) – Unidas foresees more acquisitions in the technology area, after buying Getrak (Nexcorp), for telemetry and vehicle tracking, said Valor Econômico. The asset retreats 2.20%, to R$ 24.00.

Sinqia (SA:) – Sinqia priced a restricted share offering with primary distribution at R$23 per share, totaling R$400 million. The fixed price came out with a discount of around 1% in relation to the share’s closing quote on Thursday, of R$23.27. The shares fall 0.47%, to R$ 23.16.

CCR (SA:) – Andrade Gutierrez sent the letter to the other shareholders of CCR’s controlling block, giving them a period of 30 days to exercise or not their preemptive right to acquire the entire share of the group in the company. Shares retreat 0.17%, to R$ 11.98.

Cencosud Brazil – The retail chain Cencosud Brasil registered on Wednesday, 1st, a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), with a primary distribution of shares.

RV Technology – On Wednesday, September 1st, RV Tecnologia filed a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), with a primary and secondary distribution of shares.