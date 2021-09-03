In Cancún, Graciele Lacerda catches Zezé Di Camargo’s silly hand on her buttocks: “Always gives a footprint”

The singer couldn’t stand it and appeared all smiling as he filled his hand on the bride’s lofty attributes

This Thursday (2), Graciele Lacerda surprised the web by showing a ‘busted’ of Zeze di Camargo with the ‘silly hand’ on her butt.

When retrieving records of his trip in Cancún, Mexico, the influencer showed a click in which the singer appears smiling while filling his hand on his great attributes.

“We’re going from TBT, now, from the trip because I still haven’t been able to overcome everything I’ve experienced. Few moments. 1st photo: the miller always does this, he has to play a trick. 2nd photo: someone wanted to be in the photo together. 3rd photo: I behaved well on this trip. 4 photo: otherbusted“, she wrote.

Fans enjoyed the comments. “Is Zeze happy?“joked a netizen. “big couple“, commented another. A third pointed out: “envy him“.

SONS

Graciele Lacerda surprised followers by revealing that she intends to get pregnant very soon.

In Brazil, after a vacation in Cancun, Zezé Di Camargo’s fiancée used her profile on social media this Wednesday (1st) to answer some questions from followers. Between questions, a fan asked her about the possibility of having a child this year.

