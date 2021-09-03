In operation for a month, Azul will expand the offer of flights between Santa Cruz and Porto Alegre – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The Azul flight that connects Porto Alegre to Santa Cruz completes, this Thursday, 2, a month of operation. The great demand from customers for the service during this period led the company to review its operating strategy and expand the offer of flights and seats as of October.

From the beginning of August until this Wednesday, more than 130 flights have been carried out, carrying an average of 700 customers. In response to the high demand, as of next month, all cities that Azul flies – including Santa Cruz – will have direct connections to Porto Alegre, with a greater offer of seats and faster and more convenient travel. Thus, the same will apply to flights from Bagé, Alegrete, Canela, São Borja, Santa Rosa, Erechim and Vacaria.

“We are excited about the receptivity of the Gauchos with these new destinations. Generally, we wait about six months to expand our operation in the cities where we started to operate, but as demand has been growing rapidly, from October onwards, we will increase our offer to these cities with new flights and, if demand continues to grow, we will be able to evaluate putting larger aircraft into operation,” says Vitor Silva, network planning manager at Azul.

Currently, all routes in the eight cities started in early August are carried out by Azul Conecta, in Cessna Grand Caravan model aircraft, for nine Customers. With this operation, Rio Grande do Sul has 15 destinations served by Conecta and Azul, a record number in the state’s history for at least 60 years.

Check out the flights planned from October:

