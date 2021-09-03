In search of a more creative team, Tite rehearses midfield with Casemiro, Paquetá and E.Ribeiro | Brazilian Team

With no clues in training and also in the press conference, coach Tite tried out some alternatives for the game against Chile, this Thursday night, at 10 pm, at the beginning of the triple round of the Qualifiers. Check out the full departure service here.

One of them has a lighter and more skillful midfield, with Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, as second man, and Everton Ribeiro, on the right side. Besides, of course, Neymar, released to create from the dividing line.

The coach has hit the key to improve the construction of plays for the Brazilian team. He commented in the interview on the eve of the match that the team has very vertical solutions, citing Neymar himself and the Richarlison strikers, Gabriel Jesus, who did not come to the FIFA date, and Gabriel Barbosa.

The team faces Chile this Thursday, in Santiago, at 10 pm, broadcast by TV Globo, SporTV and GE. It will be the seventh game of the Qualifiers for Brazil, leader with 100% success.

On Sunday and the next Thursday, again with full coverage by the Globo group, Brazil will face Argentina, in São Paulo, and Peru, in Recife, respectively on September 5th and 9th

The alternative with Ribeiro – who competes with Bruno Guimarães, which would change the system, with Paquetá further ahead and on the right – means betting on a team with greater exchange of passes in the vicinity of the rival area. In addition to ball control, greater creative ability.

Vini Jr on the left and Ribeiro on the right, in one of the possible offensive formations of Tite's team

Of course, with Bruno Guimarães, the coach would have more defensive consistency, with a player more suited to the role than Paquetá. Furthermore, Bruno’s characteristic low pass, which cuts through defenses, but in a more recessed sector of the field.

Paquetá, however, has already acted as second man in some matches for Lyon – he also played that way against Venezuela, at Morumbi, at the beginning of the Qualifiers, when he found Ribeiro in the lead in the only goal that night, scored by Roberto Firmino.

Possible squad from Brazil to face Chile, with Bruno Guimarães alongside Casemiro in midfield

Up front, Tite should opt for Vini Jr on the left. He and Malcolm were taking turns in the role for the bands, but the Zenit player returned to Russia. Gabigol is the most likely to start the match, with Hulk on the bench.

The Real Madrid player has not yet started with Tite in the Brazilian team. In the final against Argentina, of Copa América, he entered the final minutes to try to lead Brazil to the attack in duels against the lateral Montiel, sold by River Plate to Sevilla soon after the competition.

This season, the striker revealed by Flamengo scored three goals in his first three matches for Real Madrid. He started in the last of them before introducing himself to Tite, when he barred the Belgian Hazard.

