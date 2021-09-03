In the worst August in 16 years, vehicle sales fall 5.8%, reveals Fenabrave

New vehicle sales fell 5.8% last month against August 2020, reaching the lowest volume for the month in 16 years, reflecting the shortage of cars at dealerships.

In total, 172,800 units were sold, including passenger cars, light utility vehicles, such as pickup trucks and vans, trucks and buses, according to the balance released this Wednesday (2) by fenabrave, the association that represents the concessionaires.

In comparison with July, the decrease was 1.5%, thus completing the third consecutive month of reduction in registrations.

Since August 2005, when sales totaled 151.6 thousand units, there was no record of such low volume for the month.

In the accumulated since the beginning of the year, sales reached 1.42 million vehicles last month, 21.9% more than in the same period of 2020.

The basis for comparison, however, is weak, as the car trade had to be suspended when the pandemic arrived in the country.

The problem now is the lack of components, especially electronics, which paralyzes assembly lines and causes, as a consequence, a shortage of cars at dealerships.

Commenting on the result, the president of Fenabrave, Alarico Assumpção Júnior, said that the pace of sales is being dictated by the delivery capacity of the automakers.

“Part of the vehicles registered in August are sales made in July. This delivery period became longer due to the difficulties of the industry”, he commented.

Market leader, Fiat had 23.1% of sales accumulated since January in cars and light commercial vehicles. Following, appear Volkswagen, with 15.5% of the market, General Motors (10.8%) and Hyundai (9.4%).