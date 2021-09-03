In two hours, Corinthians fans sell out the initial fan token offer and set a record

Just two hours were enough for Corinthians fans to show their power on the socios.com platform. That’s because all 850,000 units of the $SCCP fan token were sold between 10:00 and 12:00 this Thursday, the launch of the sale. It was the Brazilian record in trading digital assets.

With the purchase of these fan token units, the partnership allows fans to influence the club’s decisions, such as who will have the new bust in Parque São Jorge and choose phrases in certain places in the Arena or the head office. Fiel’s participation was enormous and the expectation is to improve.

Each fan token was sold for 2 dollars, which is equivalent to R$ 10.33 at the current price. Thus, the proceeds from this initial offer reached 1.7 million dollars, in other words, approximately R$ 8.8 million. It was not disclosed what will be the percentage of Timão in this billing, but it is estimated that it will be around 50%, as happens with Atlético-MG, which is also on the platform.

In this first round, each fan can buy a maximum of 50 units, as this would make it possible for more people to participate in the negotiation. The next offer takes place on September 9th and the expectation is that the success will be repeated given the enthusiasm of the fans with the new reinforcements and with the possibility of improving results on the field.