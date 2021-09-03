Income Tax Reform could generate a loss of R$ 28.9 billion in 2022, estimates IFI

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economics) at a press conference (Photo: Edu Andrade/Ascom/ME)

SAO PAULO – The final version that came out of the Chamber of Deputies of the bill that deals with the reform of the Income Tax (PL 2337/2021) should have a negative fiscal impact of R$ 28.9 billion in 2022 for the public coffers, if enter into force without further changes, according to a study released by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate, this Friday (3).

In the institution’s accounts, there would also be a deficit of BRL 11 billion in 2023 and BRL 12.3 billion in 2024. If the government suffers a new setback on revenue gains with the review of tax benefits, the loss could come to R$33.3 billion in two years’ time.

According to the IFI, the biggest loss for next year results from the cut in the IRPJ rate (R$49.9 billion), followed by the correction of the IRPF table (R$25.3 billion) and the reduction in the CSLL collection (R$10.6 billion).

On the other hand, the main sources of revenue in 2022 should be the reversal of tax expenditures from the review of tax benefits (R$21 billion) and taxation on profits and dividends (R$8.4 billion). In this last group, the expectation is an increase of R$ 29.2 billion for the public coffers in 2024.

The IFI did not make its own estimates for the impacts arising from the updating of real estate, financial investments and dividends remitted abroad – which should give breath to the federal government –, but took into account the calculations presented by the Federal Revenue for the impacts of these measures.

The table below shows the estimates by approved modification:

“The PL now analyzed contains other measures that, in the aggregate, will produce a negative net effect on the estimated collection. The non-neutrality of the proposal, from the fiscal point of view, is worrying, especially in a context of fragility of public accounts, with a still high primary deficit and public debt much higher than the average for comparable countries”, warn IFI analysts in the technical note.

It is noteworthy, however, that, for the new rules to take effect, the bill must be approved by the Federal Senate and subsequent sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). If the senators decide to modify the merits of the text received, it will have to undergo a new evaluation by the deputies.

The impacts of each point

The text approved by the deputies reduces the income tax rate for legal entities (IRPJ) from the current 15% to 8% and maintains an additional 10% charge for profits that exceed R$ 20 thousand per month.

Based on past assessments of each charge for the general IRPJ collection, the IFI estimated that for every 1 percentage point reduction in the general charge rate, there is a loss of revenue of 7.1%. Based on this calculation, the impact of the cut from 15% to 8% was estimated at a loss of BRL 49.9 billion in 2022, BRL 53.1 billion in 2023 and BRL 56.5 billion in 2024.

The approved substitute also reduced the rate charged in the form of Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) by 1 percentage point. In this case, there are variations in rates by sector of the economy, today going from 9% for legal entities in general and going to 20% for banks, which means that there is no standard rate.

According to IFI estimates, the change in CSLL should produce a loss of BRL 10.6 billion in 2022, BRL 11.3 billion in 2023 and BRL 12 billion in 2024. The simulations apply macroeconomic projections made by the agency itself for the periods.

On the other hand, the end of the deductibility of interest on equity, also approved by the deputies, should bring a revenue gain, both via IRPJ and CSLL, of R$ 6 billion, R$ 13.6 billion and R$ 14, 5 billion over the next three years.

Another source of revenue was created from the taxation of profits and dividends. The substitute approved by lawmakers initially provided for the application of a 20% rate, exempting related companies with a minimum participation of 10%; holding companies and companies under common control; real estate developers subject to the special taxation regime; supplementary pension entities and insurance companies; opting for the Simples Nacional; companies with sales of less than R$4.8 million per year. In the voting of the bench highlights, however, an amendment was approved and reduced the rate to 15%.

The simulations carried out by the specialists show that the new tax would generate an increase in the collection of BRL 8.4 billion in 2022, BRL 28.3 billion in 2023 and BRL 29.2 in 2024. For next year, a consideration of possible anticipation by most companies. Without this effect, the collection in the period could reach R$ 42.1 billion.

“It is reasonable to assume, however, that if the bill in question is approved in 2021, companies will adapt their behavior. The likely answer will be to distribute as much of the results as possible in 2021, without the scope of the new taxation”, observe the specialists of the IFI ‒ the same assessment explained in a technical note authored by the Internal Revenue Service itself.

To estimate the impacts of the new tax on profits and dividends, the agency used data on income from profits and dividends in 2019. In that year, the amount totaled R$359.2 billion. To this amount, R$ 16.4 billion were added referring to interest on equity.

It was also necessary to consider the average income of the beneficiaries of the proceeds, in order to apply the effect of cases where there is exemption. Analysts found that 84% of the resources are concentrated in the ranges above 20 minimum wages.

Another aspect observed were the changes in the Income Tax for Individuals (IRPF). The substitute approved by the parliamentarians expands the exemption range from the current R$1,903.98 monthly to R$2,500.00 and updates the table by 13% in the other ranges.

Thus, the 7.5% rate covers monthly incomes between R$ 2,500.01 and R$ 3,200, and the 15% rate covers the range between R$ 3,200.01 and R$ 4,250. Those with an income of R$4,250.01 to R$5,300 will be subject to the rate of 22.5%. Above that, the rate of 27.5% will apply.

According to IFI calculations, changes in the IRPF would result in a loss of revenue of R$ 25.3 billion in 2022, R$ 26.9 billion in 2023 and R$ 28.7 billion in 2024.

A point that generated controversy and ended up being changed concerns the simplified discount in the annual adjustment declaration. Currently, the discount is 20% on taxable income, limited to R$16,754.34, and it replaces all allowed deductions, such as expenses with health, education and dependents.

The government intended to limit the adoption of the simplified system only to people with an annual income of less than R$40,000, which corresponds to approximately R$3,333 per month. The voted version, on the other hand, maintained the possibility of a simplified 20% discount to anyone, but it reduces the limit to R$ 10,563.60 as of next year. This measure would allow a revenue gain of R$6.2 billion in 2023 and R$6.4 billion in 2024, according to the agency’s calculations.

The substitute approved by the deputies also reviews a series of tax benefits. Among them are: the exemption from income tax on amounts received by public agents from legal entities governed by public law as housing assistance; presumed credit granted to producers and importers of medicines, with the single-phase regime currently applicable to these products and to other treaties in the legislation being preserved; reduction to zero of the PIS/PASEP, COFINS, PIS/PASEP-Import and COFINS-Import rates levied on certain chemical and pharmaceutical products; exemption of vessels, aircraft and their parts and pieces in relation to import tax, IPI, PIS/PASEP and COFINS, preserving the zero rate of contributions levied on the leasing of vessels and aircraft; and reduction to zero of the rates of PIS/PASEP and COFINS contributions levied on gross revenue from the sale of natural gas and mineral coal to thermoelectric plants.

According to the agency’s estimates, if the measures are maintained, there would be a collection gain of R$21 billion in 2022, R$22.3 billion in 2023 and R$23.7 billion in 2024. “Although we know that the mere revocation of the benefit will not necessarily guarantee the reversal of the full amount of the waiver, this NT (technical note) considers the value foreseen in the budget piece for the year 2022 as a basis for the considered effects”, ponder the analysts.

For all simulations, the IFI used ten public databases, provided by the Federal Revenue, the National Treasury, the Ministry of Labor and the National Mining Agency (ANM). But he highlighted that the absence of more disaggregated data limits the assessments and that the study does not aim to cover the entire project or specify all possible effects in view of the projections.

“The simulations should be interpreted as general dimension calculations regarding the main measures of the reform approved by the Chamber. That is, they should not be taken for the exact numbers, since the methodology and calculations used are subject to improvement”, state the agency’s technicians.

The IFI study is signed by Felipe Salto, executive director; by the director Vilma Pinto; and by analyst Alexandre Andrade.

