Income Tax Reform takes subsidy for drugs against cancer and AIDS and maintains for planes and boats – 02/09/2021 – Market

The Income Tax bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (1) removed tax benefits for medicines and kept those applied to aircraft and vessels.

The bill revokes the rules that abate PIS and Cofins of companies that manufacture or import medicines and pharmaceutical products. In the current list of exemptions are medicines for continuous use to treat diseases such as cancer, hypertension, AIDS, heart disease and diabetes, as well as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and others.

According to drug manufacturers, the end of PIS/Cofins exemptions for drugs will lead to a 12% increase in the consumer price of more than 18 thousand pharmaceutical products – as shown by Panel SA. According to them, the SUS (Unified Health System) will also be impacted.

“In the end, who will pay the bill, in our case, it will be the drug consumer, all of us”, says Nelson Mussolini, executive president of Sindusfarma (Union of Pharmaceutical Products Industry), in a note.

Amendments were even presented to remove the section from the project. But the rapporteur, deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), dismissed them saying that the subsidy for medicines is regressive – that is, it ends up benefiting the rich more.

The deputy cited in his report the Monthly Bulletin on Union Subsidies, by the Ministry of Economy. The document concluded that the poorest 20% of the population uses 6.3% of the resources granted by the measure, while the richest 20% appropriates 43.5% of the total.

However, the same document also concluded that politics is less concentrated than income in the country. In addition, the Ministry’s bulletin states that there were not enough elements to analyze the effects of a change in the sector’s taxation on the price of medicines and on government and family budgets.

Meanwhile, the deputy maintained benefits for aircraft and vessels. The removal of subsidies in these cases was foreseen in the text as a way to reduce by R$ 4.5 billion the fiscal impact for the Union with the cuts in the Income Tax.

In the case of aircraft, the deputy decided to keep the benefits saying that the sector was affected by Covid-19. “This is an economic sector that has been excessively affected by the economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and its regeneration could have very serious consequences for the viability of air transport in the country”, wrote Sabino.

The rapporteur welcomed amendments to maintain tax incentives related to Import Tax and IPI on vessels, saying that there would be little benefit. “The gain that would be obtained from these repeals would be negligible for the proposal, while it could bring negative consequences to regions highly dependent on waterway transport”, stated the deputy in the report.

Deputies who defended the maintenance of benefits for vessels –such as those of the PT, PSB and PDT– stated that among the programs threatened would be those created to encourage the Brazilian Merchant Navy and which would have allowed what they called an increase in the competitiveness of shipyards nationals.

“[A desoneração das embarcações] it reduced the costs involved and started to allow the carrying out of repairs and mandatory periodic maintenance of Brazilian vessels in Brazilian shipyards”, stated the parliamentarians.

With the maintenance of benefits for aircraft and vessels and other changes, analysts saw a loss of revenue for the Union – but they were still doing the math of the size of the impact until the end of this text.

“The result of PL 2337, approved this evening at the touch of a cash register, will be a hole in the collection,” said Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution, a Senate body that monitors public accounts) on a social network. The technicians must present a calculation this Friday (3).

The basic text of the project that changes the Income Tax rules began to be discussed directly in the plenary without a protocoled text.

Opposition deputies, such as those of the PSOL, stressed that they were taking a favorable stance towards the discussion as long as the bill was actually debated in the previous hours.

Estimates of collection, maintenance of exemptions and the consequent impact of the final text on public coffers were not presented in the plenary.

After approval, the deputy was asked about the fiscal impact of the project for the public coffers, but did not send the numbers until the closing of this text.

The Internal Revenue Service was also contacted to calculate the numbers, but stated that it would not manifest itself until the end of the vote on the highlights (requests for new changes to the text) and an analysis of the final text.

The approved text establishes a charge on dividends, reduces rates charged from companies and ends the JCP (interest on equity, a mechanism analogous to dividends).

For individuals, it corrects the income tax table for individuals, which was outdated since 2015, and increases the salary exempt from taxation from R$1,903.98 to R$2,500.00 per month.

At the end of the afternoon of Thursday (2), a day after approving the basic text, the deputies finished deliberating the highlights.

Most proposals were rejected in plenary. Only the change from 20% to 15% of the rate levied on dividends was approved, which has an even greater impact on public accounts.

They concluded the vote on the bill, which now goes to the Senate. In the neighboring house, President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) stated that, as soon as the project was considered in the Chamber, the text would be submitted to regular processing “so that the Senate can reflect”.

WHAT CHANGES WITH THE REFORM OF IR

FOR INDIVIDUALS

Low income exemption

How is it: exempt who earns up to R$1,903.98 per month​

Government proposal: ceiling rises to R$2,500.00 per month

Text approved by the Chamber: follows the government’s project​​

Income Tax Table

How it is: out of date since 2015

Government proposal: correction of 31% in the exemption range and, on average, 13% in the others

Text approved by the Chamber: follows the government’s project​​

Simplified discount

How it is: in the annual income tax adjustment declaration, taxpayers can now request the simplified 20% discount

Government proposal: only those who earn up to R$ 40 thousand per year (just over R$ 3,000 per month) would be entitled to the discount

Text approved by the Chamber: back to the current rule, with no income limits to ask for the discount. But it establishes a maximum discount of BRL 10,563.60 (today, the limit is BRL 16,754.34)

Dividends

How is it: they are exempt

Government proposal: taxed at 20% at source, with exemption of up to R$20,000 per month as long as the individual receives it from a micro or small business

Text approved by the Chamber: totally exempts dividends from micro and small companies opting for Simples and from the presumed profit (simplified regimes). In addition, it expands the exemption in other cases — such as for companies that distribute dividends within the economic group and for affiliates, as well as flexibility for investment funds. In voting for highlights, the rate dropped from 20% to 15%

FOR LEGAL ENTITIES

rate reduction

As it is: IRPJ rate is 15% today. In addition, there is a 10% charge on the profit that exceeds R$ 20 thousand

Government proposal: cut the base rate from 15% by 5 percentage points to 12.5% ​​in 2022 and 10% in 2023

Text approved by the Chamber: cut the base rate from 15% by 7 percentage points to 8%. CSLL cut by up to 1 percentage point (in most cases, it drops to 8%), depending on the revocation of tax benefits

FOR INVESTMENTS

JCP (Interest on Equity)

How it is: in addition to dividends, companies can distribute profits to shareholders through the JCP. It can be computed by companies as an expense (that is, it helps to deduct taxes)

Government proposal: end of the deductibility of JCP from the IRPJ and CSLL calculation basis

Text approved by the Chamber: ends not only with the deductibility, but also with the JCP itself

real estate funds

As it is: today there is an exemption on income distributed to individuals in the case of real estate funds with shares traded on the Stock Exchange from 2022

Government proposal: end of exemption and 15% charge

Text approved by the Chamber: maintains the existing exemption today

Shareholders in open and closed funds