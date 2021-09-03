Influencer is fired after confessing to having invented cancer

Fired from the N7 Sports organization, MsDirtyBird, as she is known, admitted to having invented that she had brain cancer in order to provoke commotion and sympathy among people in the Rocket League gaming community.

The farce only came to light after last Sunday with the denunciation of Rocket League player, “Sworn”. He has published some evidence that MsDirtyBird has the disease

With the repercussion of the complaint, the content producer decided to confess in a video in which she explains the reasons why she lied.

“What I did was undeniably screw it up and it shouldn’t have happened. I’m extremely sorry for everything I’ve done, for all the lies, for all the people I’ve hurt. There are no excuses for this, there are no excuses I can give anyone for this to make sense. I’m going to move away from streams and social media in general, trying to reassess my life and see who I want to be,” he said.

N7 Sports spoke through a note and announced the resignation of the influencer. In the document, the organization states that it was not aware of the act performed by the member and thanked the community players for having revealed the lie.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach