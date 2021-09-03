INSS ceiling may reach BRL 6,832 with readjustment scheduled for 2022 – News

With the proposal of government budget for 2022, the ceiling of INSS (National Social Security Institute) benefits should reach R$ 6,832.45 next year. The value represents an increase of R$ 398.88 in relation to the current maximum level, but does not foresee a real gain, that is, above inflation.

The government proposed a 6.2% readjustment for the 2022 minimum wage, which will go from the current R$1,100 to R$1,169 next year, according to the Ploa (Annual Budget Law Project), sent to the National Congress on Tuesday (31).

As the increase in the minimum affects pensions, salary bonuses and social benefits, those who earn the INSS floor will also receive R$1,169, an increase of R$69 over the current minimum wage.

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which measures the inflation of families with income of up to five minimum wages, estimated at 6.2% for 2021, is the same indicator used to readjust the minimum and INSS benefits. In addition to pensions and pensions, there are BPC (Continued Cash Benefit), sick pay, accident aid, disability retirement.

If the government’s proposal is approved by Congress, the increase will take effect in January 2022, with payment starting in February.

“The INPC is just an index that corrects inflation, it is no real gain for the retired”, says the lawyer Giovanni Magalhães, a specialist in social security calculations at ABLCalc, who at the request of the R7 made a projection of how the benefits of the INSS would be – from floor to ceiling – with the INPC at 6.2%.

no real gain

With the impact of significant increases in fuel, electricity and food prices, estimates for this year’s inflation have started to exceed 7%, almost two percentage points above the Central Bank’s target ceiling. With that, until the end of the year, there may be a new update of the index that readjusts the salary floor.

The increase in the minimum affects pensions, salary bonuses and social benefits. Between 2015 and 2019, the minimum wage was calculated, by law, based on the expectation for the INPC of the year and the real GDP growth rate (Gross Domestic Product) – the sum of all goods and services produced in the country – of two years earlier. The determination sought to guarantee a real replacement of the income of professionals paid with a minimum.

Since 2020, the wage floor has been corrected only by the INPC, in order to preserve the minimum purchasing power. The decision, however, does not bring real gain to the professionals’ remuneration. Government estimates indicate that each R$1 more in the minimum wage increases public expenditure by R$351.1 million.

The economic team assesses that the change in the calculation of the adjustment takes into account the increase in Social Security expenses and social benefits, including the lifetime monthly income, paid to needy elderly people, and Bolsa Família.