Instagram returns to show instability this Thursday | Technology

Instagram presented again to present instability in the afternoon of this Thursday (2) after registering failures in the morning.

On the DownDetector website, which registers complaints about errors in internet services, the social network had more than 2,330 notifications around 18:20 (Brasilia time).

Instability records on Instagram rose again after 4 pm and showed a downward trend at 6:40 pm. The platform had registered a peak of more than 3,000 notifications around 8:30 am.

In the mornings, Instagram told G1 that it had identified that some people were having trouble accessing the app, but didn’t explain what led to the crash.

“We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesman for Facebook, which owns the app, said earlier in the day.

O G1 asked Instagram if the new instability is related to the one registered on Thursday morning, but has not been returned until the publication of this report.

