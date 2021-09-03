Internal Revenue Service promotes operation aimed at regularization of rural activities





Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

The Internal Revenue Service started the Operation Declara Graos – SP, which provides an opportunity for rural producers in the state of São Paulo to settle disputes in the delivery of the Individual Income Tax declaration. This work is already being carried out in the states of Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

The operation originated from the analysis of electronic invoices issued by companies that purchased goods from rural producers. Crossing these invoices with data contained in the computerized systems of the Internal Revenue Service, it was found that more than 14 thousand taxpayers failed to file Income Tax returns between the years 2017 and 2021, even though they had obtained taxable income from rural activities in higher amounts R$ 142,798.50 per year, a condition that makes the submission of the declaration mandatory.

Correction of attached values

Another target situation of the operation refers to taxpayers who presented the declaration in the mentioned years, but did not inform the appropriate amounts in the rural activity annex.

This omission of income from rural activities was approximately R$9.7 billion in the state of São Paulo, between the fiscal years 2017 to 2021, with approximately R$533 million not being collected from the public coffers in Income Tax.

The operation in the State will be carried out in stages. Starting this week, groups of taxpayers begin to receive correspondence from the IRS informing them of the need for regularization.

It is not necessary to wait to receive the letter or go to an Internal Revenue Service to make the correction. If the taxpayer finds that it failed to submit the declaration in previous years, it must provide for the transmission of the omitted declarations.

Whoever presented the declaration without filling out the rural activity annex must rectify it, filling out this annex properly. The declarations of each year in which pending issues are verified, from the year 2017 (calendar year 2016), must be regularized.

The benefit for the taxpayer who adheres to self-regulation is to avoid a possible tax action, with the imposition of an ex-officio fine that varies between 75% and 225% on the calculated tax.

With information Gov.br