iPhone with periscope sensor delayed after Apple refuses Samsung module

Considered “conservative” when it comes to the specifications of the iPhone line, Apple has not given up on the idea of ​​launching a model with a periscope lens. Many expected that this would be the novelty of the iPhone 13 line, but this delay for the feature to reach the market has a reason.

According to people working in Apple’s supply chain, the Cupertino giant is looking for ways to prevent Samsung from becoming your supplier of periscope cameras. However, for this to happen there is a big catch: the South Korean is the only holder of the technology’s patents.