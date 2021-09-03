Isadora Ribeiro shows her youngest daughter in rare photos and the resemblance draws attention

Actress Isadora Ribeiro released photos of her youngest daughter and the similarity drew attention

The actress Isadora Ribeiro (56) recently shared some photos of the youngest daughter, the valentine, that caught the attention on social media.

To celebrate 15 years of the second heiress, the artist who participated in several successful soap operas on the small screen, released several rare family records.

“Fifteenth birthday of my 2nd daughter, Valentine! God commanded it to grow and multiply: Follow it to the letter! Valentine, Happy Birthday daughter! I wish joy in each day and in each memory, that the beauty with meaning is greater than the appearance! That the beauty with meaning is greater than the appearance! you are always alert to make your choices! You are free to be whatever you want, but may God enable you with wisdom to do the best for you and for your happiness! Think happy thoughts and be happy! I love you a lot!”, andwrote the owl mother on Instagram.

Several followers praised the daughter of actress Isadora Ribeiro, in addition to sending many congratulations for the teenager’s new cycle. “Too beautiful you two. Best wishes always. Family beauty!”, wrote an internet user.

See some photos of the youngest daughter of actress Isadora Ribeiro!





